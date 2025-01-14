Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo's assault trial has been postponed after her lawyer fell ill

The Durban Gqom singer is accused of assaulting fashion designer Philile Mhlongo along with her dancers

Babes Wodumo was set to appear in court from Tuesday, 14 January 2025, till Thursday, 16 January 2025

Babes Wodumo appeared in court on Tuesday on assaulgt charges. Image: @babeswodumo

Durban Gqom singer Babes Wodumo appeared in court on Tuesday, 14 January, for her ongoing assault trial.

Babes Wodumo's case delayed

The Durban Gqom singer is accused of assaulting fashion designer Philile 'Philly' Mhlongo, who opened an assault case against Babes Wodumo in February 2024.

Babes and her dancers were seen on video having an altercation with Philile, who owns SK Dee Designs. The singer was set to appear in court from Tuesday, 14 January 2025, till Thursday, 16 January 2025.

Babes Wodumo's assault trial has been postponed. Image: Oupa Bopape

Judge issues new court dates for Babes Wodumo

According to Daily Sun, the court case has been delayed after her lawyer, Thula Mlondo, claimed that he was sick. Mlondo said although they are ready to defend themselves, he has requested new dates.

The magistrate sent Babes Wodumo new dates to return to court: 23 January, 27 January, and 7 February 2025.

At the time, Philile explained what had transpired between her and Babes' dancers. She said the issue was with the team and not Babes; however, she intervened and allegedly assaulted her.

"The dancers came to the shop on 28 February because they wanted to go to a gig. They didn’t have enough money to purchase the clothes. I insisted that they pay for the hired clothes. I wasn’t willing to give them anything without payment.

"The arrangement was for them to return the clothes the following day, but they only brought them back on 12 March, and the clothes were in poor condition. When they arrived, they were accompanied by Babes, her bodyguard, and her father. They appeared intoxicated, and Babes assaulted me."

