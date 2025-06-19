Babes Wodumo slammed the organisers of a Mampintsha tribute event, accusing them of exploiting his name without consulting her or considering their son, Sponge

The Gqom star said she plans to host a proper tribute herself when the time is right and directly called out DJ Tira to step in as Mampintsha’s old friend

Fans’ support poured in for Babes, with many praising her respectful tone and vowing to back her when she honours her late husband properly

Babes Wodumo had a few things to get off her chest concerning an upcoming event to honour her late husband, Mandla Maphumulo, who was popularly known as Mampintsha Shimora, who died on 24 December 2022.

Babes Wodumo fumes over Mampintsha tribute event

It looks like people are aiming to make money using the late Kwaito legend Mampintsha's legacy without considering his widow, Babes Wodumo and child, Sponge.

The Wololo hitmaker recently took to her Instagram page on 19 June 2025, to react to a poster for an upcoming event that allegedly aims to honour Mampintsha.

Babes said the people should stop taking advantage of her and Mampitsha's family. She added that she will organise a befitting tribute concert for her husband when the time is right. Part of the post read:

"Nothing breaks my heart and soul than this kwi industry💔A tribute to @mampintsha_shimora Kodwa akaze kukhulunywe nami everyone just wants to use his name for their pockets💔I have been saying I wanna do tribute event for baba ka @sponge_wodumo suddenly wonke umuntu usefuna ukuyenza withought consulting me and this has to STOP!"

Babes Wodumo blasts DJ Tira

The queen of Gqom did not hold back in her post. She called out fellow artist DJ Tira, asking him to do the right thing for his former friend, Mampintsha. She added:

"@djtira Ngicela ukhuze iteam yakho cause we can’t be having the same convo over and over again I love you as my brother but somethings I wish you’d stand up as Mampintsha’s old friend and say ”No!” awenzeli Mina or Wena but wenzela uSponge cause nami I’ll do the same for your kids🙏"

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's post

Social media users praised Babes Wodumo for standing up for her husband's legacy. Many also noted how she respectfully addressed the matter without insulting anyone.

Some fans also vowed to support the mother of one when she finally decides to host a concert in honour of her late husband.

@zbz0505 said:

"The maturity in this post 🙌 ake nimuzwe bakithi uBabes unengane aykhulisayo eyedwa👏"

@artinthemusic commented:

"I will support you, Babes 🥹"

@misskedi1 said:

"Oh, Babes, I am so proud of you at this point in time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you nana."

@shukelawethu added:

"😢I feel your pain, your man loved you, anyone omaziyo uyazi. You have my full support, and I would like to join your organising team to honour him 🙌👏"

