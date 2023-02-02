Eskom shared an educational post about loadshedding with SA citizens on their social media platforms

The power utility explained how loadshedding works and why the country is currently experiencing blackouts

SA citizens online were angered by Eskom's explanation and many called out the company for failing to keep on the lights

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom took the effort to neatly summarise what loadshedding is to citizens who might still be confused.

The state's entity said loadshedding is implemented across the country to protect the national electricity network.

"Loadshedding is done to protect the national electricity network by balancing supply and demand. If this is not done, the national grid will shut down entirely and the entire country will be blacked out for days to weeks."

Eskom added in the post that through coordinated efforts they can balance the demand and supply of electricity to prevent the country from going into complete darkness.

SA citizens on social media react to Eskom's educational post with anger

People were not impressed with Eskom schooling them about the energy crisis in the country and gave their takes on why Eskom is failing at keeping the lights on.

@MathewsMpete said:

"And that should make the country feel better and accept loadshedding is the way to go."

@ThelediMokgahla stated:

"Previously, loadshedding was cos of breakdown and generators , now it’s high demand."

@Tengosaurus commented:

"Absolute lies! You guys failed to plan, maintain and build new power stations. You have in house corruption and active sabotage on the maintenance and repair. You have your fuel mafia demanding fuel for OCGTs."

@MarthaPule2 shared:

"Meanwhile we lost so much as a business because of not having electricity for 9 days in our area."

@JoyNomonde asked:

"Are y’all expecting us to give y’all a round of applause or what?"

@DrKolisaN asked:

"How did we get here? Since you’ve decided on giving us the lessons maybe we need to start at the beginning, why did you let it get here?"

@GenesyssOmega mentioned:

"A crook lecturing me on why they're being a crook."

