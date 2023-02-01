The ANC wants the government to shift unused funds in the national budget to the cash-strapped power utility Eskom

The money will reportedly be used to fund infrastructure projects, address Eskom's debt and possibly bankroll the state of disaster

South Africans were surprised to hear that so much money goes unspent in government departments

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) has some ideas on how the government can solve ailing power utility Eskom's financial troubles.

The ANC's NEC wants the government to divert R200bn in unspent funds to Eskom. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

During the ruling party's National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla, The ANC formulated a plan to move R200 billion in underspent money from other departments to Eskom.

While addressing the media after the lekgotla ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the ANC was looking to a coordinated approach to the Energy crisis and getting more generation capacity on the grid.

According to Mail and Guardian, the redirected funds would be used to finance infrastructure projects while also addressing the cash-strapped power utility's mounting debt.

The looming state of national disaster over the energy crisis was also a topic of discussion during the lekgotla. Mbalula revealed that the ANC was concerned about where the funding for the state of disaster would come from.

ANC NEC members conceded that the National budget was constrained but after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's presentation, the lekgotla came to the conclusion that the national budget will need to be reprioritised, News24 reported.

The ANC hopes the unspent funds could also be used to bankroll the national state of disaster.

South Africans react to the ANC plan for Eskom

South Africans were surprised that the country's budget even had leftover money to begin with.

Below are some reactions:

J.J. Bester asked:

"Under... But where is the money?"

Gerard Jonathan questioned:

"Lol, which department is underspent?"

Sikheto Errow Minyami stated

"So the money it didn't spend on fixing the roads must be used to fix Eskom. What message are you sending to those who looted from Eskom and those who owe Eskom?"

Donald Tuck speculated:

"OMW. This makes it sound like the government has lots of money at its disposal and wants to launder it through Eskom."

Thembelani Msomi added

"The saddest part is that these clowns actually take themselves seriously."

Jessica Swanepoel claimed:

"They wanna eat more and more."

DA demands transparency in state of disaster ANC plans to declare on energy crisis, other parties weigh-in too

In a related story, Briefly New reported South Africa’s opposition parties have reacted to the African National Congress’ decision to finally declare the country’s energy crisis a national state of disaster.

The most vocal out of all the parties was the Democratic Alliance (DA). The main opposition party first took to Twitter to take responsibility for “pushing” the ruling party into making the decision.

The DA tweeted:

“Today, the ANC was finally left with no choice but to accede to the DA’s demand to declare Eskom an ANC-made disaster zone.”

