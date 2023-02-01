The Democratic Alliance plans to do something about SA Tourism's plan to give English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur R1 billion

The opposition party slammed the tourism department for using money that South African taxpayers' hard-earned money to bankroll the deal

The delegates will have been instructed to find out how far the deal has gone and if money has exchanged hands

CAPE TOWN - A group of representatives from the Democratic Alliance will be jetting off to London to probe a dubious proposed R1bn sponsorship deal between SA tourism and Tottenham Hotspur.

This comes after it was revealed on Wednesday, 1 February that SA Tourism plans to finalise the deal with the English football team which will be bankrolled by taxpayers' hard-earned money.

The opposition party said the proposed deal was a slap in the face to taxpaying citizens that their tax contribution will be used to support a team from the first world.

According to SABC News, Tottenham Hotspur is the 10th richest club in the United Kingdom, with a revenue of over R 7.6 billion in 2022.

The delegates from the party's DA abroad structure have been tasked to clarify the status of the deal with the football club and inquire if any money has already exchanged hands, reported TimesLIVE.

DA MP Manny de Freitas claimed:

“This money should rather be spent locally to improve our tourism sector so it can thrive, create jobs and contribute to the much-needed growth of our economy."

South Africans react to SA Tourism's plan to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

Citizens suspect the ruling party is using the sponsorship deal for money laundering.

Below are some comments:

@niksanerd commented:

"This country is literally run by people who only care about themselves."

@bra_ike9

"Eish mara ANC."

@GreyHermans claimed:

"That money could have been used to save jobs at Comair limited by bailing them out."

@benthejamin joked:

"let them destroy spurs we don't care, as long as they stay away from United."

Tumelo Lesala accused:

"The EPL must refuse this, This is money laundering at its best."

Nhlanhla Womfana Mnisi added:

"Money laundering is done in so many ways by our government and they show no signs of slowing down!"

Selena Govender suggested:

"They should sponsor struggling South African. People still want to vote for ANC thinking they're voting for Mandela or Oliver Thambo."

