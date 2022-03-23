A woman posted pics on Twitter and showed peeps what one lady did to her man's property after he cheated

The lady allegedly trashed his furniture and electronics as payback and Tweeps were surprised at her reaction

Given the extreme reaction, some felt that she was justified in her actions and admitted they would do worse

A lady trashed her man's property after realizing that he cheated. Her reaction was caught on camera as snaps were shared online.

Pics of the apartment were posted on Twitter showing a broken TV, laptop and broken TV stand.

Snippets of some of the items that the angry woman destroyed after realising that her man was cheating. Image: @Ntsikier/Twitter, Getty Images

The lady's action riled up peeps on Twitter who felt that it wasn't justified. People commented about the loss of property and how she should be held legally accountable. Other Tweeps agreed with how the woman reacted and admitted they could do worse.

@Sellomorris joked:

"Can someone please ask the owner if he still gonna be using the charger for the laptop? I have a similar laptop with a broken charger ."

@DR_LOVE_SA reasoned:

@Lebo_Ntsala21 was annoyed at the lady's actions:

"People love stupid tax shame. If she's employed the guy should file a civil suit against her so she pays for thinking the world owes her something, after that the guy should seek legal remedy by pressing charges against her. Haibo people can't be acting like animals."

@KabiniSandie doubted the lady's love for her man:

@Muedinc pointed out:

"Malicious damage to property, - good 6 months jail stint, if employed possibly lose same and come back with a criminal record and become unemployable in future."

