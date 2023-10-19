Maintaining a relationship ain't a walk in the park but a full-time job that requires some serious effort

So when we stumble upon couples who somehow make mjolo seem easy, we can't help but stop and admire

Briefly News compiled TikTok and X videos of some adorable couples who went all-out to surprise their partners and wowed Mzansi

Penny Holburn, a life, career and business coach, and Paula Quinsee, a certified relationship therapy educator, spoke to Briefly News about the importance of keeping the spark in a relationship

What's sweeter than being surprised by your significant other when you least expected it? We look at four times people made their baes' days by surprising them.

The videos document a series of surprises planned by thoughtful partners. We also had a chat with two relationship experts who spilled the beans on how these lovey-dovey gestures can superglue a couple's bond even tighter.

Speaking to Briefly News, Penny Holburn, a life, career and business coach, shared how thoughtful surprises can positively impact a relationship.

"If you surprise a partner with something they like or want it will strengthen the relationship. The message the other person gets is: I am cared about, I am understood, I am loved, and this person is taking the time to do something nice for me."

1. Woman organises a surprise-filled day for boyfriend

See this video of a woman who planned the perfect day for her bae with a series of surprises.

Watch the video below:

Holburn added that too many people underestimate the impact of a thoughtful surprise in a relationship.

"If the other person can see you have taken the time and trouble to understand what they would like and want, it is a sign that you really do care and want the best for them.

"The party on the receiving end feels that you listen to them, that you really want to know them and their needs and wants, and you value them."

2. Husband buys wife new fragrance

The man in the next video spoiled his wife with a bottle of perfume and presented the gift to her in front of their kids, making her feel special.

According to Paula Quinsee, a certified relationship therapy educator and founder of Engaged Humans, thoughtful surprises from spouses fill our love tanks.

This is especially if the bids of connection, which include surprises, gifts, and acts of service, are thoughtful and we know will impact our significant others.

3. Wife shows off dream car from husband

One woman had social media users swooning after sharing footage of a lux car from her husband. The video shows her standing next to a new black Mercedes G-Wagon.

4. Man gifts girlfriend money

The next guy kept things private when he surprised his girlfriend with R50 000 cash for her to spend however she wanted.

Watch the video below:

Are there any pitfalls when planning a surprise for your partner?

Quinsee shared what couples should consider when planning surprises.

She gave an example that some people might not be impressed with a public proposal because that can cause embarrassment.

"The first step is getting to know your partner well, in terms of what they are interested in. What are their likes and dislikes?

"When you plan a surprise for them, you should be really thoughtful and intentional as opposed to doing something that alligns with your own interests and agenda."

9 Tips to ensure your surprise blows your bae away

Holburn offered some tips for when you want to plan your next big surprise. To give a thoughtful surprise, you need to make sure you:

Know who your partner is Know what they really need and want Know what makes them happy Know what they value Have paid attention to other gifts or surprises they have received and noted their response Know what things pique their interest Have thought about their favourite interests Know what seldom enjoyed treats are Know what might reduce the frustration they are having.

