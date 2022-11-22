A lady in mining amazed South Africans when she posted some cute pictures of her everyday look on the job

The stunning lady is always absolutely glowing while at work and dressed in full overalls in both men and women's sizes

People could not get enough of her as they complimented her on the post, raving about how at home she looked

A mine worker was proud to show that she was flourishing in the mining industry. The lady's pictures received attention from online users, who were impressed.

A woman's post gave people a sneak peek into the working environment for a woman in mining. People applauded the lady for her inspiration in a male-dominated industry.

Peeps impressed by lady in mining

A woman @MsNtfulini showed us that she is in the mining industry. The proud lady showed that she could wear both women's and men's PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). She shared four pictures and captioned the photo:

"I choose myself today, a woman in mining industry. I rock both male and female PPE"

It is always a treat for peeps to see women do well in male-dominated fields. Many netizens were filled with compliments for her. Others hands some questions about how her protective gear works.

@1mfenelazola commented:

"Ndibawela le work suit iNavy."

@Oumaka2 commented:

"Gorgeousness."

@ThulaniMlangen6 commented:

"Safety first .. beautiful."

@Thembi_Bal1 commented:

"Sebenza girl, you look good in that uniform."

@BabyPana23 commented:

"Very beautiful."

@panegman_ commented:

"Nice."

@Luper_Samson commented:

"You look good dear."

