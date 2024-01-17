A young woman on TikTok showed people her Mini Cooper in a video that entertained many people

The lady went viral after she started it, showing how much fun it is to drive by starting the engine in a video

Online users commented on the video joking about the lady and her impressive Mini Cooper

A woman from Durban showed people how much she enjoys her Mini Cooper. The lady filmed a video starting her car ready to hit the road.

A TikTok video shows a woman starting a Mini Cooper and saying it's like an airplane. Image: @mini_naledi

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman showing off her car received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thought her car was amazing.

Woman from a Pinetown flexes Mini Cooper

A woman on TikTok @mini_naledi showed people that driving a Mini Cooper is like driving a play. She pressed multiple buttons and flipped switches in the clip, and her dashboard lit up.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed by Mini Cooper

Online users could not have but joke about the lady's Mini Cooper driving experience. People jokingly dubbed the lady captain. Many were raving about the car model and how high-tech it looks on the inside.

Slee_M said:

"Kanti ibhanoyi yini weh Mini usenzani sizoba ama-pilot manje."

Laylou_M wrote:

"Awu kanti iMini Cooper iprivate jet futhi?!"

Philasande ngcobo_12 commented:

"Ukwi flight yini?"

Xolani Mabuya joked:

"Haibo captain?"

Dr. T Gabriels added:

"Is this the John Cooper Works?"

RetailMobi PTY Ltd was amused

"Now I know how to drive an airplane."

