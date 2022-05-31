Rodger van Schalkwyk and Floyd Sipinyu lost their lives after a fatal vehicle accident over the weekend

The duo were returning back to Johannesburg after Round 3 of the Extreme Racing Festival which took place at Aldo Scribante race track in Gqeberha

A memorial service will be held for Rodger and Floyd at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria next week; exact details will be communicated on the Volkswagen Motorsport Facebook page

It is with great sadness that Volkswagen Motorsport confirms the passing of Rodger van Schalkwyk and Floyd Sipinyu, who lost their lives on 29 May 2022 after a fatal vehicle accident.

At the time of their death, Rodger and Floyd were returning back to Johannesburg after Round 3 of the Extreme Racing Festival which took place at Aldo Scribante race track in Gqeberha.

Image: Quickpic

Mike Rowe, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport says:

“Rodger and Floyd were valuable crew members in the Volkswagen Motorsport team and we are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends and loved- ones."

Rodger was an experienced truck driver and had been responsible for the safe delivery of race cars to and from events for a number of years. He worked for various vehicle manufacturers before joining Volkswagen Motorsport recently. Floyd had been working for Graeme Nathan Motorsport for six years as a technician and a co-driver of the Volkswagen Motorsport trucks with Rodger.

Rowe says:

“Volkswagen Motorsport will not be competing in the Global Touring Cars (GTC) championship for the remainder of the 2022 motorsport season. We will investigate alternative options for our drivers, Daniel Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi.”

A memorial service will be held for Rodger and Floyd at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria next week; exact details will be communicated on the Volkswagen Motorsport Facebook page.

Volkswagen Motorsport and Graeme Nathan Motorsport would like to thank Motorsport South Africa, the greater motorsport community and our strategic partners for the outpouring of support during this challenging time.

