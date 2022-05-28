Rap megastar Rick Ross recently hosted his first-ever car and bike show at his estate called Promised Land

The event was in Fayetteville, Georgia and featured some of the most eclectic cars in the world which is very much like Ross' own collection

Car fans from all over the world made their way to Georgia to see Ross' 1971 Chevrolet Impala and the rapper do doughnuts in a six-wheeler truck

It's safe to say Rick Ross' first-ever car and bike show was a massive success. The rap megastar hosted it at his palatial estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.

The event saw many different types of vehicles from supercars and modified American classics to a fire truck and novelty vehicles, Ross even had competitions where show-goers could win prizes.

Rick Ross broke the news about the show to entertainment channel TMZ, the network reported. The massive 235-acre estate was filled with some of the coolest whips, monster trucks, motorbikes and even an old school fire truck from the area.

Among the high profile guests who attended included 2Chainz and Curren$y, HypeBeast reports.

We reached out to Car YouTuber and modifier Ernest Page from Performance with Page for his opinion on Ross' cars, he says:

"A car really is an expression of oneself. Would I own one, no! Am I glad someone built it, absolutely!”.

Check out the cool whips below:

