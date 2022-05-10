American rapper and Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am showed off a bespoke Mercedes-AMG based model called "The Flip"; it also features part AMG GT coupe and some pieces of the G-Class SUV

It's the sixth time the musician has teamed up with Mercedes and he entrusted the team from West Coast Customs to carry out the modifications

The aim of "The Flip" project is to give more students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) education

Mercedes-AMG and multi-platinum American rapper, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist, will.i.am ((born William James Adams Jr), have come together once again to create a project that has a legacy of good intentions.

A bespoke vehicle called "The Flip" made its debut at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami last Sunday with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in attendance too. The model is based on Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-door coupé.

"The Flip" is underpinned by a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door. Image: Newspress

The project has been under strict secrecy, with the one-off vehicle modified by West Coast Customs to execute his fearless vision for “The Flip”, Newspress reports.

The aim of the project is to provide more students from disadvantaged communities access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) education. This is done to equip students with the skills required for future-focused jobs and to invent new technologies.

This one-of-a-kind Mercedes-AMG featuring musician will.i.am's design. Image: Newspress

will.i.am says:

"I grew up in a ghetto. I grew up with hip hop. I watched legendary hip hop artist rap about Mercedes, so it was always a dream to own a Mercedes. For a lot of inner-city kids, owning a Mercedes is a symbol of progress and advancing out of struggle, now I’ve reached my goal and pushed even higher by re-imagining and creating my own vision of an AMG model.

"But I didn't touch the engine, because AMG really does make the best engines."

"The Flip" is based on an AMG GT 4-door coupé and steals design elements of the G-Class SUV and the legendary SLS Gullwing.

Mercedes-AMG is supporting this project enthusiastically because it also fulfils a lifelong dream of will.i.am: he is a car guy through and through and a Mercedes-AMG enthusiast who has always dreamed of making his personal Mercedes-AMG vehicle a reality.

