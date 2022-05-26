Volkswagen Group South Africa has launched the carmarker's Online Maths initiative that supports strong education that empowers the youth

This three-year pilot programme will benefit 1 000 Grade 10, 11 and 12 learners in Nelson Mandela Bay

The programme was developed in partnership with Optimi Workplace’s Tuta-Me and Jendamark’s Odin Education

Expanding their commitment to supporting strong education that empowers the youth, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has launched the Volkswagen Online Maths initiative.

This pilot project, developed in partnership with Tuta-Me (an online learning platform by Optimi Workplace) and Odin Education (an ed-tech solution developed by Jendamark), will offer online tutoring and support in mathematics to 1 000 learners in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Busisiwe Ngxeze, Ernest Gorgonzola (District Director, Dept of Education), Nonkqubela Maliza (Director of Corporate and Government Affairs, VWSA) and Carryn Thomas (Uitenhage HS). Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Focusing its efforts on Grade 10, Grade 11 and 12 learners at seven local schools, the three-year pilot project is aimed at ultimately increasing the number of learners who achieve a University pass in Maths at the matric level and expanding the impact of VWSA’s educational initiatives in the Eastern Cape, Quickpic reports.

The seven participating schools are Newell High School, Nkululeko Public Secondary School, Phaphani High School, Solomon Mahlangu Senior Secondary School, Tinarha Secondary School, Uitenhage High School and VM Kwinana Senior Secondary School.

The project will provide supplementary online learning support from Tuta-Me. This will include a weekly live online tutoring session by qualified maths teachers and a 24-hour Ask-a-Tutor service, as well as access to online resources such as lesson material, guides, quizzes and past exam papers. The teachers and tutors involved in the project are also trained by Optimi Workplace.

Of the 1 000 learners who will benefit from the programme, 200 learners will be given access to the platform through the Omang device, a secure e-learning tablet supplied by Odin Education, while the other 800 will use their own mobile devices to access the offering.

Nonkqubela Maliza, Director for Corporate and Government Affairs at VWSA says:

“Empowering the youth through access to strong, consistent education is a critical priority for VWSA, this pilot project is an ambitious expansion of our investment in education and the communities in which we operate, the communities where our employees live."

