FoondaMate is an edtech startup focused on helping high school students who don't have access to study material and they recently received $2 million in seed funding

The South African company relies on students having access to smartphones and the low-data costs of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to communicate with them and send study material and ultimately study online

FoondaMate has been used by over 400 000 students in over 30 countries since its launch and hopes to grow even more significant with the injection of funding

A South African educational company, FoondaMate, which describes itself as a "robot study buddy" has received $2 million or R31 million in funding.

FoondaMate was founded by Dacod Magagula and Tao Boyle and was created to assist school learners in Africa who didn't have Wi-Fi but could use low-data apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Dacod Magagula (L) is FoondaMate CEO and CTO and co-founder Tao Boyle. Image: FoondaMate

The funding was led by Venture Capitalist firm LocalGlobe from the United Kingdom that focuses on seed and impact investments, TechCabal reports.

FoondaMate says it makes education accessible to those who might have no other means of getting study material, according to its website. The company currently provides the service to students to ask questions, source past examination papers and study material via WhatsApp or Facebook messenger.

It currently serves over 400 000 students aims to reach 50 million users by scaling up with the recent funding injection, according to TechCrunch.

The edutech company has a footprint across 30 countries including Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia and is available in 10 languages.

