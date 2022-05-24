The high price and demand for copper has caused an increase in vandalism to the country’s electricity supply

The Gauteng Hawk's head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa said most of the stolen copper is sent to international markets

Eskom laid criminal charges following the theft of cable at power stations and a forensics team will be assisting with investigations

JOHANNESBURG - The high demand for copper and its price has increased vandalism to the country’s electricity supply, according to the Hawks. The head of the Hawks in Gauteng Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa addressed the issue during the second day of the City of Johannesburg’s Energy Indaba in Sandton on Tuesday 24 May.

Kadwa said that most of the stolen copper is sent to international markets. According to him, the copper thieves are part of a heavily armed syndicate.

The high demand for copper is a factor for the increase in its theft. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & Denis Charlet/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Kadwa said the International Trade & Administration Commission controlled the issuing of export permits, however, copper cable thieves work with shipping companies to obtain policy permits, SABC News reported. He said the thieves can manipulate the customs declaration code and give it as scrap metal instead of copper products.

Eskom laid criminal charges following the theft of cable at power stations. Spokesperson of the power utility Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said the theft of cables was deliberately orchestrated by someone who has access to the area’s security features. According to Eyewitness News, a forensics team will be assisting with the investigation.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse says she plans to end loadshedding and maintain power supply, R26bn needed

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse said the city needs R26 billion to maintain a stable power supply. The City of Johannesburg's first Energy Indaba was held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Monday 23 May when she made the comments.

The purpose of the event is for government representatives to network with other energy experts and Independent Power Producers. The city has a budget of R7.7 billion that must be used for other infrastructure as well.

The energy Indaba was held in the wake of South Africa being crippled by loadshedding that was implemented on Sunday afternoon 22 May. During an interview with SABC News, Phalatse said she wants to stabilize the power supply and offset loadshedding.

Source: Briefly News