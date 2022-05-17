Uber has added a 'Comfort Electric' option for riders as it announced steps to help drivers and riders 'go electric' with a choice of Tesla, Ford Mach-E and Polestar models

The tech company has rolled out its new zero-emission ride options across several Californian cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and abroad in Dubai

Another new feature offers sports fans the ability to order food from kiosks inside several stadiums across the United States and France and skip the queue without missing the match

Uber is moving towards becoming a zero-emissions e-hailing platform by 2040 and is offering a cleaner, quieter way to get around by introducing a fleet of electric vehicles as a ride option under the banner of 'Comfort Electric'.

Another new feature the tech company is busy rolling out is the option to order food from kiosks and concession stands at stadiums via Uber Eats in the United States and France. The bonus is that one doesn't leave your seat and miss the match.

Uber riders in the United States and France can now choose from a range of electric vehicles. Image: Getty

The world's largest mobility service provider is expanding to include electric vehicles (EV) in its fleet and is rolling the service out across several cities in California, Dubai is also included, Uber said in a statement.

The option is called 'Comfort Electric' and the service can be used simply to request a ride in a premium EV like a Tesla, Polestar or Ford Mache-E, Cnet reports.

The other major update announced on 16 May is the new 'Uber Eats at Stadiums', which allows users to order food while watching a match or event and collect once the order is ready. Crucially, its aim is to help customers skip the queue without missing much of the action.

Uber says:

"Uber Eats at Stadiums is available in LA at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium; in New York at Yankee Stadium; in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena; in Houston at Minute Maid Park; in San Jose at PayPal Park; and in Rennes, France at Roazhon Park, with more to come around the world."

