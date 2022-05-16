South Africans attending the Nampo Expo will get a first viewing of the all-new Baleno hatchback set to be shown by Suzuki

In addition Suzuki will also have the new GSX-S1000 GT motorcycle on display and visitors will get a chance to get up close and personal with the new bike

The event, held in Bothaville, Free State is running from the 16th to the 20th of May 2022 and is the largest agricultural expo in South Africa

Visitors to this year’s Nampo Harvest Day are in for a treat when they visit the Suzuki South Africa stand.

The Japanese brand has announced that it will reveal the all-new Suzuki Baleno for the first time to the public at Nampo which runs from the 16th to the 20th of May 2022 and is the largest agricultural expo in South Africa.

The all-new Baleno will be shown off at the NAMPO Expo from the 16th of May. Image: MotorPress

The Baleno will take pride in its place alongside a near-complete range of Suzuki vehicles and a selection of motorcycles and boating lifestyle products from the group’s Suzuki Motorcycles and Suzuki Marine divisions, MotorPress reports.

Suzuki showed off the new Baleno in February for the first time and it features items like a head-up display, a nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and up to six airbags.

Brendon Carpenter, Brand Marketing Manager for Suzuki Auto South Africa says:

“We are proud to display the new Baleno to the thousands of visitors at NAMPO, especially so soon after its global launch. Its appearance at NAMPO is a testament to the importance of the South African market the agricultural community and for Suzuki globally."

Other models that will make an appearance on the Suzuki stand include the Swift Sport, fresh from its impressive 54 second run at the Simola Hillclimb, and the Suzuki Jimny with its new Rhino Edition kit.

The new Suzuki GSX S1000 GT bike will be on display at NAMPO. Image: MotorPress

One of the new products on display from Suzuki Motorcycles is the Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT.

The GT is focused on effortless long-distance cruising and is the first motorcycle in the company's range to have a completely digital dashboard with controls of virtually all the motorcycle’s functions and a direct link to the smartphone through the brand's mySPIN app. Other niceties include GT is also equipped with a host of features as standard, including Bluetooth and cruise control.

The Suzuki Marine division has several boats equipped with Suzuki outboard motors on display, including a Sensation 23 Offshore with two DF140 Suzuki outboard motors.

