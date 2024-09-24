The Government of National Unity is earning praise from locals and international observers

The Springboks became the first side in history to win the Rugby World Cup four times

Dricus du Plessis beat Sean Strickland to become the first South African champion in the UFC

South Africans have had a lot to be proud of recently, including the formation of the Government of National Unity and the Boks winning the World Cup. Image: Masi Losi/ David Ramos/ Brendan Moran.

Source: Getty Images

What a great time to be a South African.

There have been numerous moments recently that made South Africans proud to be part of the rainbow nation.

To celebrate Heritage Day, Briefly News looks at five of these moments.

Government of National Unity

The national government elections in May 2024 may not have produced an outright majority for any political party, but it gave birth to something else.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Days after the election results were announced, the African National Congress announced it would be forming a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU comprises 10 political parties: the ANC, DA, PA, IFP, GOOD, PAC, FF+, UDM, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah.

The GNU has earned high praise nationally and internationally and is working hard to improve South Africa for all.

Springboks win the World Cup

The Boks are no strangers to making the country proud, in October 2023 they made history as well.

South Africa’s rugby team became the first side to win the Rugby World Cup four times.

The Boks lifted the title for a fourth time when they beat New Zealand 12-11 in the final. South Africa didn’t rest on their laurels after that win, either.

This weekend, they could also lift the Rugby Championship trophy, a title they haven’t won since 2019.

Dricus du Plessis wins UFC gold

Dricus du Plessis also made history when he became the first South African to win a UFC title.

Stillknocks beat Sean Strickland in January 2024 to claim the organisation’s Middleweight title.

He further cemented his status as one of the best Middleweights, beating his rival Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis is still undefeated in the UFC, and his achievements have even convinced Dana White to stage a fight card in South Africa in the future.

Olympians and Paralympians shine

Keeping to the theme of history, South Africa’s sporting stars also achieved that in Paris.

Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole became the first Africans to win a medal in Wheelchair Tennis with their bronze medal at the Paralympic games, but they weren’t the only ones to make the nation proud.

Mpumelelo Mhlongo won a gold and bronze medal in athletics while setting two new world records, while Simone Kruger picked up a gold in the discus and set a new Paralympic record. Nicolas Pieter du Preez (Para-Cycling) and Louzanne Coetzee (1500) also picked up bronze medals.

On the Olympic front, Team South Africa won six medals: one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Tatjana Smith won a gold and silver, while the men’s 4x100m relay team and javelinist Jo-Ané van Dyk earned the other silvers. Mountain biker Alan Hatherly and the men’s rugby sevens team brought the two bronze medals home.

Siviwe Gwarube becomes youngest cabinet minister

The GNU not only forged unity between 10 different parties but also gave rise to names that may have never had a chance to shine.

35-year-old Siviwe Gwarube became a household name soon after the elections when she was appointed the new Basic Education Minister, becoming the country’s youngest cabinet minister.

“It’s high time young South Africans start to see themselves represented in the people that lead them,’ Gwarube said at the time of her appointment.

Her tenure hasn’t been easy, and many have already called for her removal, but Gwarube is committed to proving that she is the right person for the job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News