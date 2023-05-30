The Woman King will soon be available to watch on Netflix and fans are here for it

Despite the many people who are excited about this, some have expressed concerns over the ratings, stating that many have already watched it

The film boasts many local stars, with Thuso Mbedu leading the pack along with Hollywood actress Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu's 'The Woman King' is set to premiere on Netflix. Fans are hyped but some have expressed concerns over possible ratings.

Source: Instagram

The Woman King is finally coming to Netflix. Film fans are excited about this move as local star Thuso Mbedu will get the chance to shine on the streaming platform.

Mixed reactions over The Woman King moving to Netflix

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced this move and was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

On Twitter, @PhilMphela shared that the film will be added to Netflix on 6 June.

Some fans expressed their excitement while some showed genuine concern over the ratings, stating they had already watched the film.

@BaloPablo_ said:

"Yhooo when was this released or they leaked it because people have been watching this and posting about it."

@Grootboom704 shared:

"I don’t think it’ll have many views because most have watched it. I even watched it two times coz the first time I couldn’t understand it."

@AviatorThuso said:

"I watched it in Indonesia, I was surprised it’s not on Netflix South Africa."

@UniQueensess86

"Kanti where did I watch it? P.S. I don't do bootlegs."

@michellemodika said:

"Great, now we get to watch it."

@Thobilengcobo88 said:

"Thank goodness."

@Nandi_hla shared:

"We watched this a long time ago."

@MalevuMandisa said:

"Never got to see it while it was in cinemas so I'm very excited I'll finally get to watch it."

The Woman King rakes in R18 million at the box office

The film made impressive numbers at the cinema when it raked in R18 million after its 25-week run.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie debuted at $19.1 million (over R346 940 000) at the box office.

When Phil Mphela announced that the film made over R18 million in Mzansi, fans were not exactly impressed, stating that when converted into dollars, it made $982K.

Thuso's portrayal of Nawi wins her numerous accolades

In a previous Briefly News report, Thuso Mbedu bagged the Black Reel Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Actress.

The Black Reel Awards is an international organisation that recognises African-American film actors and actresses for their amazing work in feature films, independent films and television shows.

