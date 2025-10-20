South African Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa has recently declared war on SARS

The Scorpion Kings member has taken SARS to the South African Tax Court at Megawatt Park

This legal battle came after SARS allegedly accused Madumoney in 2018 of evading tax and they imposed 200% penalties on his debts

DJ Maphorisa is at war with SARS.

Bathong, DJ Maphorisa has declared war against the South African Revenue Services (SARS) after they billed him over R3 million in Tax.

According to Sunday World, the star who previously spoke about how Amapiano inspires young, has allegedly dragged SARS to the South African Tax Court to dispute the bill after the two -parties failed to reach a settlement of their -imbroglio.

In the court papers seen by the publication it was stated that Madumoney was ordered to submit his his IRP5/IT3 certificates, investment income certificate and bank statements, however he did so after the set time and blamed it on his mental ill-health.

"The respondent has proven the facts relied upon to impose the USP (underestimated penalties) at the rate of 200% on the basis that the appellant’s conduct is correctly classified as intentional tax evasion. Due to the appellant’s failure to respond to the audit findings, the respondent used and applied the information that was readily available to issue the letter of finalisation of audit on 20 December 2018," the court papers stated.

Madumoney first lodged his appeal in September 2022 in respect of the 2017 tax year and on July 11, 2022, regarding the 2015 to 2016 tax years.

The papers read:

The appellant contends that Sars failed to consider the necessary deductions (expense items) during the assessment. The appellant also claims that the imposition of the USP by Sars has been unreasonable. Additionally, the appellant maintains that he has provided sufficient evidence demonstrating that the disputed amount is not part of his gross income but consists of inter-account transfers and should not be subject to tax."

Phori drags SARS to court due to a tax bill.

Thapelo Mokoena faces asset seizure over unpaid VAT

DJ Maphorisa isn't the only entertainer in trouble with the tax collector after failing to settle their tax bill in time as Briefly News had reported that the multitalented actor Thapelo Mokoena's business was in trouble after being taken to court by Sars.

The production firm, Easy Sundays Production, owes the taxman over R1.4 million, comprising value-added tax, penalties and interest. Thapelo Mokoena's firm risks losing movable property after SARS approached the Johannesburg High Court.

DJ Euphonik applies for order to sequestrate Ntsiki Mazwai

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai risks losing her assets after DJ Euphonik approached the courts seeking the sequestration of the popular singer and poet.

Mazwai lost lawsuits to both DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh over social media comments and was ordered by the court to pay damages and refrain from making defamatory statements. DJ Euphonik reportedly applied for the sequestration of Mazwai after the sheriff discovered that the singer's assets are worth R1500.

