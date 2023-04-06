IPHC's Easter weekend celebrations will feature a total of 74 brides walking down the aisle, with the church expecting around 90,000 visitors for the Passover service

Despite the festive occasion, the church is currently embroiled in a court case over its ownership and continues to face power struggles and divisions within its ranks

IPHC executive council chairperson Abel Wessie has confirmed that safety measures and crowd control protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of all congregants attending the Easter weekend events

IPHC kicks off Easter weekend celebrations with 74 Brides getting married. Image source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Abel Wessie, the Executive Council Chairperson of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), a total of 74 brides are expected to walk down the aisle at the church's headquarters in Zuurbekom, Gauteng, over the Easter weekend. In addition to the weddings, the church will host congregants for the Passover service, with security and crowd control measures in place.

IPHC Celebrates Easter Weekend

Wessie stated:

"We have a full protocol and measures for the safety of the congregants. The church is expecting visits from several high-ranking politicians."

The IPHC has been embroiled in a court case over its ownership and experienced a failed "coup" at its headquarters. The church has 3 million members in South Africa and neighbouring countries, but power struggles have caused divisions within the church.

IPHC Struggles with Internal Conflicts

Three factions have emerged since the death of IPHC leader Glayton Modise in 2016: the Jerusalema faction, led by Michael Sandlana; the Leonard Modise faction, based at the church headquarters in Zuurbekom; and the Tshepiso Modise faction, based on the East Rand.

As reported by TimesLIVE, the divisions have led to violent conflicts, including the armed storming of the IPHC headquarters in Silo by a group of armed men during a succession matter court case in July 2020.

The judge presiding over the case, Portia Phahlane, could not deliver a judgment due to a safety threat. Despite these challenges, the church continues to welcome congregants and conduct services, as evidenced by the upcoming Easter weekend celebrations.

