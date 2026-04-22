On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Dr Musa Mthombeni turned a year older, and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni celebrated with a heartfelt message on her Instagram account

The former Miss South Africa's tribute came just days after her husband was accused of cheating during a boys’ trip to Thailand

She playfully shared two things that she doesn't like about him, prompting a response in the comments

Liesl Laurie penned a sweet message to Dr Musa Mthombeni. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni melted hearts online when she celebrated her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, on his 36th birthday.

This comes days after Dr Musa Mthombeni was accused of cheating on his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, during a boys' trip in Thailand.

The former YoTV presenter broke his silence on his official X (Twitter) account, setting the record straight.

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni left social media users in stitches and in their feelings after she penned a heartwarming message wishing her husband a happy birthday.

Liesl Laurie wishes Dr Musa Mthombeni happy birthday

Laurie shared several photos of her husband over the years. In the caption, Liesl praised Dr Musa and reflected on the life they continue to build together.

“To my favourite person in the world, happy birthday! I am so incredibly proud of the man you are and the life we’re building together. You truly are my greatest blessing and my safest place to land,” she said.

She also playfully mentioned the two things he does that test her patience, his passionate reactions while watching Arsenal, and his habit of borrowing her socks.

“I’m endlessly grateful for you—despite the chaotic Arsenal-induced screaming matches with the TV and the fact that you 'borrow' my socks until they’re twice their original size,” Liesl said.

Liesl also shared that this is the first time she has spent Dr Musa Mthombeni’s birthday away from him since they got married five years ago. Part of the caption reads:

“It feels so strange being apart for your birthday for the first time in five years. I’m counting down the moments until I can see you so that I can have every restaurant sing those uncomfortably loud birthday songs at our table and bring you a banana split with a sparkler. I love you more than I could ever put into words. See you soon, my husband! ❤️🥂✈️🎂”

See the post below:

In the comments, Dr Musa Mthombeni playfully denied the sock allegations. His response read:

"I deny all sock allegations. 😩😩😩😩"

Liesl Laurie celebrated Dr Musa Mthombeni when he turned 36. Image: liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie breaks silence amid Dr Musa Mthombeni cheating rumours

In other news, Liesl Laurie also broke her silence after her marriage made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Following the allegations that her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni, was having an extramarital affair, the former beauty queen's social media update on Saturday, 18 April 2026, served as a definitive reaction to the rumours.

Dr Musa Mthombeni capitalises on cheating rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni used the cheating allegations to his advantage.

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, memes, and encouragement, praising him for flipping the situation for his financial gain.

Source: Briefly News