Minnie Dlamini announced her new music show Club Bangers, premiering on Channel O on 4 April 2025, marking a full-circle moment in her 15-year career

The Forbes Africa Excellence in Entertainment award winner expressed excitement about producing the show, reuniting with her former Live production team

Fans and celebrities, including Gigi Lamayne, praised her success, celebrating her winning streak in love, career, and television

Minnie Dlamini started this year on a high note. From finding new love, presenting a top Netflix show, winning a Forbes Africa award and now she has announced some exciting news for her fans.

Minnie Dlamini got her fans excited when she shared some good news. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini announces new show

South African media darling Minnie Dlamini has been on a winning streak lately. The star who recently celebrated winning the Forbes Africa Excellence in Entertainment Award has revealed that she is working on an exciting show.

Minnie Dlamini has been in the industry for 15 years and she has been focusing on working behind the scenes lately. The actress, TV presenter and now executive producer was showered with praise for nailing her presenting host on the Netflix reality TV show Love Never Lies.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star revealed that her upcoming show Club Bangers will premiere on 4 April. She also shared that producing this show was a full-circle moment for her because she rose to fame when she worked on a music show and interned on a music show and now she has produced one. She captioned the post:

"My brand new show is coming to @channelotv 4 April 2025 at 19:30 #ClubBangers 🚀

"15 years ago I won the live presenter search and worked as an intern on the popular music show Live. Today I’ve produced a brand new music show that shows the culture the scene and the vibe of the hottest party spots 🇿🇦 Reunited with my Live production team for a full circle career moment 🥹🙏@sjulad @bev_m_m ♥️"

Fans react to Minnie Dlamini's post

Social media users are excited for Minnie Dlamini. Many admitted that the mother of one who just spent some quality time with her new man Dr Brian Monaisa in Lagos is winning this year. Others said that they can't wait for the show to air on Channel O.

Rapper and reality TV star Gigi Lamayne said:

"It's your year! Just take it! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@pume_s commented:

"You making big moves 🙌🔥🔥 Congratulations mama."

@mbowzay wrote:

"You 🐐🐐This has been too fun to bring to life, can’t wait for the 4th of April! 🔥🔥🔥"

@infinite67 wrote:

"You literally spoke of this at the Forbes interview 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 congratulations once again."

@nombuso_dibs added:

"Nazoke @minniedlamini we grew up on music shows like this!!! When tv was tv 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@yayamajoks said:

"The Minnie we know is back in full force, phambili Madlamini 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️"

Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she has a new show coming soon. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

