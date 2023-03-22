Ayanda Thabethe is a hot topic on social media following reports of her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe's dodgy dealings

Fans have been asking whether or not the fancy cars she posts on her pages were ill-gotten

The star has posted luxurious cars, including a Lamborghini, a Bentley and a BMW, among others

Ayanda Thabethe is under scrutiny from social media users following reports that a warrant of arrest was issued for her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe because of a dodgy car deal with Standard Bank.

Ayanda Thabethe's car collection was questioned following Peter Matsimbe's allegations. Image: @ayandathabethe.

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy wanted for fraud

According to reports online, Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy Peter Matsimbe bought 10 luxurious vehicles using fake documents. Standard Bank took Matsimbe to court, and he was ordered to return the vehicles, but he never did.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Matsimbe managed to return only two cars. According to City Press, authorities suspect the other cars are being shipped out of the country through the Mozambique border.

Ayanda Thabethe's car collection under scrutiny following Peter Matsimbe's fraud allegations

Social media users have been going up and down Ayanda Thabethe's timeline to check out her fancy cars. The star is known for always flaunting posh vehicles, and now, Mzansi has more questions.

According to The South African, the television presenter and media personality's Instagram feed is clad with pictures of fancy rides, including a Bentley, a Lamborghini, a BMW, a Ferrari, a McLaren and a Mercedes Benz.

Ayanda Thabethe roasted by Twitter users

Ayanda Thabethe recently felt the need to add her two cents to the EFF National Shutdown but was told to shut up because she is harbouring a fraudster. Many even accused her of posing next to stolen cars.

@tiZ0z0 said:

"So how does one want this country to be safe when they flaunt stolen cars?"

@Phindoms1 added:

"Good point but if the country was safe your boyfriend would be having an 8-5 & you would have stopped him from being a thief. Did you drive the cars? Are you an accomplice?"

Ayanda Thabethe finally shares images of her baby daddy and son Peter Junior in sweet birthday post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe is ready for her son to meet the world. The star who had kept her son's identity away from the world recently shared his pics on her timeline.

Ayanda Thabethe is among the many stars who like to keep their private life away from social media. The media personality had her followers jumping with joy when she announced her pregnancy.

A few months later, she shared a cute video announcing her son's arrival, but fans never saw his face. Fast forward to his first birthday, the proud mommy finally shared her son's face with the world.

Source: Briefly News