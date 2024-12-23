“I Wanna See That Verse”: New Christian Woman Burns Old Clothes Leaving SA Stunned
- A TikTok video shared by @bhuti_vusi shows a newly converted Christian woman destroying her old wardrobe which she now considers inappropriate for her faith
- The content creator, known for sharing Christian-focused videos of believers disposing of items they deem ungodly, captured the woman burning various items including pants and tops
- The controversial act sparked debate among viewers, with many questioning the biblical basis for burning clothes instead of donating them to those in need
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A woman's spiritual journey took a fiery turn when she decided to burn all her old clothes after becoming a Christian.
The TikTok video captures her adding pants, tops and other items she now considers inappropriate to a burning pile while dressed modestly in a long skirt.
Christian content creator
The video was posted by @bhuti_vusi, who is known for documenting believers' transformations on TikTok.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
His channel regularly features Christians disposing of worldly possessions like jewelry and revealing clothes, while also sharing inspirational messages about faith and spiritual growth.
Watch the video below.
Mzansi's divided reactions over burning
@Bunnytobee Pty Ltd pleaded:
"Please give it to the poor."
@The second coming of Christ je celebrated:
"Welcome to the modest women in Jesus Christ 🙏❤️♥️"
@mamaona47 shared their experience:
"My aunt once did this and guess what? Two months down the line she bought jeans."
@Noxeigh questioned:
"Can someone please quote a scripture supporting this first then secondly please explain the purpose of this 👀"
@user2500715793352 suggested:
"Donate guys, don't burn. God would love it."
@Walter Lebza defended:
"If they're not good for me, they're not good for someone else. Remember, Jesus Christ said 'Love your neighbour as you love yourself.'"
@Nomsa challenged:
"I wanna see that verse."
@Goose laughed:
"Ba dramatic baaa😅😅😅"
Other faith stories trending
- Mzansi applauds a group praying for road safety during the festive season, calling it "the only solution" to reduce accidents on national roads.
- A young boy's humble birthday request for a Bible instead of toys moves social media users to tears, inspiring praise for his spiritual maturity.
- A woman's hilarious TikTok about being pressured to speak in tongues at church resonates with South Africans who share similar experiences.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.