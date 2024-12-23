A TikTok video shared by @bhuti_vusi shows a newly converted Christian woman destroying her old wardrobe which she now considers inappropriate for her faith

The content creator, known for sharing Christian-focused videos of believers disposing of items they deem ungodly, captured the woman burning various items including pants and tops

The controversial act sparked debate among viewers, with many questioning the biblical basis for burning clothes instead of donating them to those in need

A man posts a video about a new Christian woman burning some of her old clothes, and it goes viral on TikTok. Images: @bhuti_vusi and @Yuki Kondo/Getty Images

A woman's spiritual journey took a fiery turn when she decided to burn all her old clothes after becoming a Christian.

The TikTok video captures her adding pants, tops and other items she now considers inappropriate to a burning pile while dressed modestly in a long skirt.

Christian content creator

The video was posted by @bhuti_vusi, who is known for documenting believers' transformations on TikTok.

His channel regularly features Christians disposing of worldly possessions like jewelry and revealing clothes, while also sharing inspirational messages about faith and spiritual growth.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi's divided reactions over burning

@Bunnytobee Pty Ltd pleaded:

"Please give it to the poor."

@The second coming of Christ je celebrated:

"Welcome to the modest women in Jesus Christ 🙏❤️♥️"

@mamaona47 shared their experience:

"My aunt once did this and guess what? Two months down the line she bought jeans."

@Noxeigh questioned:

"Can someone please quote a scripture supporting this first then secondly please explain the purpose of this 👀"

@user2500715793352 suggested:

"Donate guys, don't burn. God would love it."

@Walter Lebza defended:

"If they're not good for me, they're not good for someone else. Remember, Jesus Christ said 'Love your neighbour as you love yourself.'"

@Nomsa challenged:

"I wanna see that verse."

@Goose laughed:

"Ba dramatic baaa😅😅😅"

