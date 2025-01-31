A woman served relationship drama on social media, by exposing a guy who was hitting on her

She warned the girlfriend about the guy's shady behaviour in a heated rant video on her TikTok account

The bold move reminded thousands of netizens that dodgy advances can come with public consequences

A woman exposed a cheating man on social media. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @vee0324_/TikTok

One woman got hit on by a guy in a relationship and decided to expose his deeds on social media.

Woman spills the tea about cheating man

She claims while minding her business, he slid into her WhatsApp DMs, all flirty. Next thing, he’s flaunting his girlfriend on his status with a sweet “Happy Birthday!”

The feisty chick wasn’t here for the nonsense, so she spilt everything on her TikTok page @vee0324_.

A shot of a woman ignoring her partner while using a cell phone. Image: Stock photo

TikTokker sends message to girlfriend

Instead of blasting his face, she posted the girlfriend’s pic, hoping to send a red-flag alert.

"Girl if this is you, and your man posted you last night, and it was your birthday, your man is cheating on you.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

However, left people on the platform torn. Some are cheering her on, while others argue she should’ve named and shamed the real culprit.

Look at a few comments below:

@karabofelixthemot77 said:

"The hun is so fine I’d be mad too. 🤭😂"

@tumishuu posted:

"Tjo imagine finding out on TikTok? 😭"

@lindiwe_masuku commented:

"The girlhood is proud of you for posting this! 😭🙏🏼"

@_dinnydinny wrote:

"And then what must she do with this information? We know she won’t leave him. Very unnecessary! 🤣"

@user5780693520246 shared:

"Lapho I'm scared to tell a girl her boyfriend is cheating while other people are doing it publicly. 😂"

@asvpkananelo7 typed:

"Ah, my sista have standards, please. 😭✋"

@wamiemash asked:

"Yho bathong! Nis’thola phi esbindi? 😭😭I also want to do something. 👍"

@vuyiii added:

"I hope that people also tell me if it’s happening to me. 😭✋🏼 I’m also so sick of them hai sies."

