A video is making the rounds showing a scorned woman destroying her alleged cheating lover's car

The relentless and unforgiving violent outburst occurred at an unknown residential complex parking

A person filming the marauding scenes could be heard cautioning against cheating and casual dating

A video has gone viral, showing an angry woman destroying her cheating lover's car at a residential parking lot. Image: @Complex

Source: Twitter

"Kgauganang le mojolo (stay away from cheating), guys!"

This phrase, burned on the lips of many, thanks to one too many crimes of passion, serves as a cautionary tale about the ills of casual relationships.

Woman's violent outburst caught on cam

A woman, in a now-viral video posted to X, filmed cut-throat scenes showing another woman, in the true notion of "Hell hath no fury like an angry woman scorned," going to town on an alleged lover's car by smashing every inch of it.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

While the backstory to the jarring incident is unknown, she appeared unforgiving of the perceived sleight.

And the parked vehicle bore the brunt of her ire.

Watch the X video here .

The sheer merciless assault on his car was not lost on its owner, who was seen frantically exiting an apartment on the first floor and peering down.

A second woman — whom it soon became apparent was the reason for her jilted counterpart's crime of passion — was seen quickly closing the door behind him.

He could be heard talking on the phone, reporting the violent outburst.

Meanwhile, the enraged woman circles the car, targeting the door windows and windscreen with what appears to be a broken-off heavy-duty broom.

A woman recording the commotion from an opposite block can be heard commenting:

"Guys, kgauganang le mojolo ... bashimane (boys)!."

She berates the man for bringing the other woman home, whom she describes as an idiot while complimenting the jilted one for having "a nice body".

The latter concludes her assault by breaking off the side mirrors and then circling back to smash in the rear window before angrily marching off.

The man on the top floor instantly ducks, appearing to rush back into the apartment before the 64-second clip ends.

"Bashimane ba tlo re bolaya (men are going to kill us)!" the person filming says finally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News