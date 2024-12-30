A thoughtful daughter kicked off the festive season by gifting her mother new leather couches to replace her nearly four-decade-old furniture

TikTok user @naledi_maila showed the challenging process of assembling and installing the modern black leather seats

The original couches sparked nostalgia among viewers, with many praising their pristine condition after 38 years of use

A woman posted a video of herself and her family removing her mom's 38-year-old couches and replacing them with new ones. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @naledi_maila

In a heartwarming December surprise, TikTok content creator @naledi_maila posted a video of her and her family members tackling the mission of upgrading her mother's living room.

The TikTok video shows the team carefully removing her mom's vintage couches before bringing in new black leather furniture pieces that required a bit of assembly, with each couch arriving in two parts.

Social media reacts to furniture swap

The video stirred up mixed emotions and memories among viewers with many loving the old couches instead of the newer ones:

@Dudu praised the old set:

"One thing about those old furniture, they are quality."

@charmzungu complimented the mom:

"Your mom is extremely clean and loves her home, those couches look pristine."

@B.O.K.A shared a similar experience:

"I love those sofas at the beginning of the video, they took them out of my mom's house and replaced them with these latest sofas, I kept them for myself."

@Richauntyvee suggested:

"Babes please find a good upholstery company to revamp her old couches because you will never find that strong wood anywhere else."

@MANASTRO expressed their wish:

"I wish I could also do the same for my mum... But unfortunately, I don't have the funds."

@Andile related:

"Your mom's couches look exactly like my granny's couches, she wants absolutely NOTHING with them."

More home makeovers making waves

Two creative sisters recently gave their mother's house a budget-friendly makeover, turning the bedroom and dining room into luxurious spaces using Pinterest inspiration.

Five South Africans proved that size doesn't matter when they transformed their modest homes into stylish sanctuaries, inspiring others with their creative interior design solutions.

A dedicated mother impressed social media users by single-handedly converting their basement into a luxurious home movie theatre, showing what determination can achieve.

