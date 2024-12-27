A bougie family amazed Social media users with their posh lifestyle plastered all over their TikTok page

The mom wowed many when she transformed their basement into a luxurious home movie theatre

Her goal was to surprise her family by doing all the work herself, including the superb interior design

Social media users had a lot to ask a wealthy lady when she shared her flashy lifestyle on her social media.

A mom surprised her family with a luxurious home movie theatre. Image: @yolandekelly

The well-off family posts luxurious content on TikTok, generating millions of views from their videos.

Mom transforms basement into home movie theatre

In a now-viral video, a mother listened to her family’s cries for a home movie theatre and started planning to get one. Her main goal was to surprise her husband and two kids with the most stylish and luxurious movie room in their basement.

Yolande Kelly, the mom, started off by removing the dull white walls and painting black paint all over them, including the ceiling. She instantly beautiful lighting and comfortable furniture for the movie lovers:

“My blood, sweat, and tears are in here.”

Kelly showed off her excellent interior design skills by paying attention to detail to get the room's colour scheme to complement her vision. The best part of the theatre was the cool popcorn machine and snack area placed at the back of the room.

Watch the video below:

Social media users amazed by luxurious home theatre

The video received over 70.8 million views and a thread of 39.7K comments that read:

@Kylie Haha praised the lady:

“You're the best mom.”

@Joy Murraya realised:

“I’m so tired of being poor.”

@alittleofelissa pointed out:

“The only thing that disappointed me was not seeing a huge projector instead of the TV.”

@Em Schulz commented:

“My living room just sent this to me and asked if we’re okay.”

@I.am.my.own.niche made a suggestion;

“You should do a family photo shoot that looks like a movie cover and hang them in the family theatre room. You can do a Great Gatsby black and white theme since the decor is giving black and white elegance.”

