Many people were amazed after learning how people who worked in the Navy were buried

A now-viral TikTok video showed footage of how the marine defence force showed their last respects to their fallen soldiers

There’s a specific type of coffin that a family should purchase for a sea burial as they send off their loved one

A now-viral TikTok video highlighted just how little people knew about the Navy and its operations.

One fallen soldier served as an example for many, as his comrades showed their last respects at his burial.

Navy member buried by comrades

The American Navy trended after a video of one of their deceased members’ burials went viral. People learned that the Marine Corps often buried their comrades at sea as they dedicated their lives to protecting the ocean.

Most people are familiar with either keeping their deceased loved ones’ ashes or holding a traditional funeral where friends and family watch the casket rest six feet underground after a funeral service. The late Navy personnel was tossed into the ocean by his former colleagues as he rested in a white coffin.

Social media users were amazed by the footage and expressed their shock.

Coffin requirements for sea burial

Although sea burials are less popular, they are a thing, especially in the US Navy. According to an article by BURIALATSEA.COM, anyone, from navy personnel to famous people can get a sea burial.

The article mentioned that the burial is affordable but a bit more pricier than the traditional route. One can choose to wrap their deceased loved one in a shroud or place them in a biodegradable coffin:

“Before the casket is ready for the burial ceremony, all materials made of plastic or other non-biodegradable products must be removed. The law prohibits the use of anything that would contribute to marine debris. The purpose is to protect the ocean environment from any harm. If you want to place anything inside the casket, you should make sure it is made from a natural and non-toxic material.”

People amazed by sea burial

Social media users expressed their shock at learning about a sea burial:

@niyB pointed out:

“I don’t know, there’s something about just being dumped in the ocean that doesn’t seem right.”

@K shared:

“I've heard of sea burials but I've never seen one.”

@crystal clear ⟡ crime explained:

“Seeing this while my little brother is on deployment broke my heart. May you come back to us safe little bro, we miss you. Thank you for fighting for us, your bros and sissies pray for you every day.”

@Kat commented:

“My dad was buried at sea. Every time I touch the ocean I feel closer to him.”

@kasxvez was amazed:

“I never knew this was a thing.”

@RUTH wrote:

“First time seeing this in my life.”

@sweetmayo91 said:

“Oh, wow I had never seen this before or knew there were burials at sea.”

