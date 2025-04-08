One of the survivors of the George Building Collapse welcomed a report which revealed that the Department of Human Setttlements opened charges against the developer and several others

A total of 34 people died when an incomplete section of a building complex in George collapsed

The survivor said she was still struggling as she sustained major facial injuries, including problems with her teeth

GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE — One of the survivors of the George building collapse, which happened in May 2024, welcomed the news that several people have been charged with culpable homicide. This includes the developers, whose alleged negligence caused the death of 34 people.

Homicide cases opened for the Geoge Building collapse

According to SABC News, the Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, said charges of culpable homicide were laid against several people, including the developer of the building which collapsed. No arrests have been made yet. A report released by the department showed that several system failures from the National Home Builders Registration Council resulted in the building's collapse.

Simelane said the George Municipality was not forthcoming with information relating to the incident. Elelwani Mawela, one of the workers who survived the tragic collapse, said she was happy that there is progress.

What you need to know about the collapse

South Africans commenting on the case were not hopeful that there would be any progress.

Sapho Ngwenya said:

"They won't get much, if anything. Most likely, that construction company has bribed all the relevant authorities by now."

Johnathan Mudau said:

"The DA will never fight for the victims."

Asavela Mxabo said:

"The DA is sugar-coating, saying nothing in a province they are running."

