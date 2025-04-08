How much is Amy Carter's net worth? Her wealth and career explained

The Carters were once one of the world's most powerful families, but they led humble lives. Amy Carter's net worth of over $5 million was built in silence after she spent her youth protesting against political issues like South Africa's apartheid. Former POTUS Jimmy Carter was also a devoted human rights advocate, and Amy said at one of her protests:

I'm proud to be my father's daughter.

Jimmy Carter and Amy Carter in Plains, Georgia, on August 21, 1995 (R) and Amy during Jimmy's funeral on December 29, 2024 (L). Photo: Rick Diamond/J. Scott Applewhite (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Amy Carter was nine years old when she moved to the White House in January 1977 after her father, Jimmy Carter, was elected the 39th President of the United States.

in January 1977 after her father, Jimmy Carter, was elected the 39th President of the United States. The former first daughter retreated from the limelight and lives a quiet life in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and two sons.

and lives a quiet life in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and two sons. Amy was a vocal activist in the 1980s.

Amy Carter's profile summary

Full name Amy Lynn Carter Date of birth October 19, 1967 Age 57 years old as of April 2025 Place of birth Plains, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Religion Christian Marital status Married Husband James Gregory Wentzel (1996 to 2005) John Joseph 'Jay' Kelly (2007 to date) Children Sons Hugo James Wentzel and Errol Carter Kelly Parents Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Smith Siblings Jack Carter, James Earl Carter III, Donnel Jeffrey Carter Education Memphis College of Art (BFA) Tulane University (Master's in History) Profession Former activist, illustrator, and philanthropist

Amy Carter's net worth years after leaving the White House

The former first daughter is estimated to be worth between $5 million and $8 million. She lives a modest lifestyle like her late dad, Jimmy Carter, whose net worth was estimated to be $10 million at the time of his passing in 2024. While it is unclear what Amy Carter does for a living today, she was a vocal activist in the 1980s.

Five facts about former first daughter Amy Carter. Photo: Alex Brandon on Getty Images (modified by author)

Amy Carter holds a master's degree

The former first daughter graduated from Woodward Academy in Georgia after her parents left the White House. She then enrolled at Brown University but left in her sophomore year in 1987. Amy then went to Memphis College of Art, graduating in 1991 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. In 1996, she graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with a master's degree in art history.

Amy Carter serves on the board of her father's charity

Amy is a member of the board of councillors for The Carter Center. Jimmy and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, founded the nonprofit organization in 1982 to address issues like conflict resolution, human rights advocacy, disease awareness, and democracy promotion in the US and other countries.

Jimmy's life post-presidency was dedicated to global advocacy and humanitarian work. He worked with Habitat for Humanity and won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts in peace negotiations and election monitoring.

Amy Carter speaks at the Rosalynn Carter tribute service at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on November 28, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Brynn Anderson-Pool (modified by author)

Amy Carter was vocal against South Africa's apartheid

In the 80s and 90s, Amy was among the activists who protested the United States' policies in apartheid South Africa and the CIA's role in Central America. Her advocacy led to multiple arrests. At 17 years old in 1985, she was arrested for protesting at the South African Embassy, where she said:

When I was in the sixth grade, our Model U.N. project was apartheid. This is such a fundamental wrong being committed. This is the first hurdle to overcome in fighting it—I'm proud to be my father's daughter.

Jimmy Carter was impressed by his daughter's accomplishments, which went beyond activism. While talking about her in 1991 at the Memphis College of Art, where Amy had gone to present her art, he said:

You know, she's been arrested four times for trying to bring some realization for the gravities of apartheid and the Nicaraguan war. She represented the same thing I felt. But not because I felt it. Because she believed it.

Amy Carter is arrested for protesting in front of the South African Embassy in D.C. in April 1985 (R). Photo: Jim Hubbard/Bettmann (modified by author)

Amy Carter wrote a book with her father

Jimmy and Amy Carter published the children's book, The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer, in 1995. The plot is based on a story that the former POTUS used to tell Amy when she was a child. Jimmy wrote the story and Amy did the illustration. The former first daughter previously taught art at Paideia School in Atlanta.

Amy Carter and Jimmy Carter attend "The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer" book party at Barnes and Noble in New York City on December 13, 1995. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Amy Carter has not declared her political party

Amy Carter was more of an activist than a politician and kept her political affiliations private. Her father, Jimmy Carter, was a Democrat with an active involvement in the civil rights movement. He served in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967 and later became the 76th Governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

Where is Amy Carter now?

The former first daughter retreated from the limelight and now lives a low-key life in Atlanta, Georgia. Amy has been in two marriages and welcomed two sons.

She was married to her first husband, James Gregory Wentzel, for nearly a decade, from 1996 until their divorce in 2005. She met James, a computer consultant at Tulane University, and the ex-couple welcomed son Hugo James Wentzel in 1999. Hugo is a fitness coach and appeared on the second season of the reality competition series Claim to Fame.

Amy Carter married her current husband, John Joseph 'Jay' Kelly, in 2007. The couple welcomed son Errol Carter Kelly in 2010.

Amy Carter with husband Jay Kelly at the funeral service of Rosalynn Carter (R) and with son Hugo in Atlanta on July 27, 2008 (L). Photo: Rick Diamond/Alex Brandon (modified by author)

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter had four children

Amy is the youngest and only daughter among the Carter siblings. The former POTUS had three sons with Rosalynn: John William 'Jack' Carter (born in July 1947), James 'Chip' Earl Carter III (born in April 1950), and Donnel Jeffrey 'Jeff' Carter (born in August 1952).

The Carters also had 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren before their passing. Jimmy passed away in December 2024 at 100, while Rosalynn died in November 2023 at 96. Often regarded as one of the best former presidents, Jimmy was a family-oriented man.

A portrait of former President Jimmy Carter and his family in 1977. Photo: Corbis (modified by author)

Amy Carter's net worth today is not her biggest accomplishment compared to her philanthropy. The former first daughter is continuing her father's legacy alongside her siblings with humanitarian work at The Carter Centre.

