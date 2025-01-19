Chuck Schumer's net worth and salary: how rich is the Senator?

Chuck Schumer's net worth is relatively modest compared to his Senate peers. As a senior US senator from New York, he has been instrumental in shaping the country's legislative agendas as both the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader.

Chuck Schumer during a news conference during the Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the US Capitol on December 10, 2024, in Washington (L). Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Kent Nishimura (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chuck Schumer was born into a working-class Jewish family in Brooklyn, New York, where he still resides today. He won his first seat in his early 20s and has since served as an elected official.

Chuck Schumer's profile summary

Full name Charles Ellis Schumer Other names Chuck Date of birth November 23, 1950 Age 74 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m/175 cm) Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Iris Weinshall (1980 to date) Children Two Parents Selma Rosen, Abraham Schumer Education Harvard University (Social Studies, JD) James Madison High School Profession Politician Political party Democratic Party Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Website schumer.senate.gov

Chuck Schumer's net worth in 2025

Schumer is estimated to be worth around $900,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is attributed to his political career that spans five decades.

Chuck Schumer's education

Chuck attended public schools in Brooklyn, where his father, Abraham Schumer, owned an exterminating business. He attended James Madison High School, graduating in 1967 as the valedictorian.

Schumer enrolled at Harvard University to study Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He graduated magna cum laude in 1971 and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He then earned his Juris Doctor (JD) from Harvard Law School in 1974.

Instead of pursuing a career in law, Chuck chose politics. While talking to Time in September 2021, he said that he knew what he wanted after joining the Harvard Young Democrats to volunteer in Eugene McCarthy's presidential campaign, which was opposed to the Vietnam War. The political activism made President Lyndon Johnson announce that he would not seek re-election.

A ragtag group of students and nobodies topples the most powerful man in the world? This is what I want to do with my life.

Top 5 facts about US politician Chuck Schumer. Photo: Anna Moneymaker on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Chuck Schumer make his money?

Chuck's entire career has been in politics. He was elected to the New York State Assembly in 1975 and served until 1980. From 1981 to 1999, he represented New York's 9th, 10th, and 16th congressional districts in the US House of Representatives.

In 1999, Chuck was elected as a US Senator for New York, a position that he continues to hold after being re-elected multiple times. From 2005 to 2009, he was the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Chuck became the chair of the Senate Rules Committee in 2009 and the chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus in 2017. He served as the Senate Minority Leader from 2017 to 2021 and assumed the position again in 2025. From 2021 to 2025, Chuck led the Senate as the Majority Leader.

Chuck Schumer speaks on stage during the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Chuck Schumer's salary

Schumer's salaries are a major contributor to his wealth, as highlighted;

As the Senate Minority leader (2017-2021; 2025 to date): $193,400 per year

$193,400 per year As Senator (1999 to date): He has been earning $174,000 per year since 2017. From 1999 to 2017, he was making $136,700

He has been earning $174,000 per year since 2017. From 1999 to 2017, he was making $136,700 As Senate Majority Leader (2021-2025): $193,400 per year

$193,400 per year As a member of the New York State Assembly (1975 to 1980): $79,500 per year

Schumer receives numerous benefits, including health insurance and a lifetime retirement package. As a senator, he also has access to funds from the Senator's Official Personnel and Office Expense Account (SOPOEA) to cover his office expenses.

Chuck Schumer's investments

Schumer has made various investments over the years. By 2018, he was holding a Morgan Stanley Money Market Account worth $207,501, according to Open Secrets.

The Senator had invested $283,501 in a TIAA Traditional annuity account. He also put $75,000 into credit unions, including the Municipal Credit Union and the Congressional Federal Credit Union.

Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference on reproductive rights at the US Capitol Building on June 18, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Who is Chuck Schumer's wife?

The New York Senator is married to Iris Weinshall. They tied the knot on September 21, 1980, in a ceremony held at the north tower of the World Trade Center. The couple has two daughters, Jessica and Alison, who are both Harvard graduates.

Chuck Schumer's wife's net worth

Iris Weinshall is estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million, according to ABTC and MarriedCeleb. She has been the Chief Operating Officer of the New York Public Library since 2014.

Weinshall served as the Vice Chancellor of the City University of New York (CUNY) from 2007 to 2014. During her time at CUNY, she was making around $233,730 per year, according to the New York Post.

Iris was the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation from 2000 to 2007. She also served as the Deputy Commissioner for Management and Budget at the New York City Department of Environmental Protection from 1988 to 1996.

Iris graduated from Brooklyn College with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She later enrolled at the New York University Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, where she earned her Master of Public Administration.

Chuck Schumer and his wife, Iris Weinshall, attend the 46th Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on December 3, 2023. Photo: Kent Nishimura

Source: Getty Images

Chuck Schumer's house

Senator Chuck and his family reside in Park Slope near Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York. He bought the home in 1982 for $157,000, according to NY Daily News.

Is Chuck Schumer Jewish?

The New York Senator is Jewish, born and raised in Brooklyn. Schumer is known for his active contribution to the Jewish community and support for Israel throughout his political career.

FAQs

Chuck Schumer is a fixture in US politics. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Senator;

What did Chuck Schumer do for a living?

Chuck has been an elected official since the 1970s. He has served in the NY State Assembly, the US House of Representatives, and the US Senate.

How did Chuck Schumer get so rich?

Schumer amassed his wealth from salaries earned throughout his 5-decade political career and investments. As a senior US Senator, he receives an annual salary of $174,000.

Chuck Schumer speaks after the Senate passed a foreign aid bill at the US Capitol on April 23, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

Chuck Schumer's net worth is a reflection of his long-standing career in public service. While his financial status is notable, it is his dedication to his constituents and his impact on national policy that truly define his legacy.

READ ALSO: Cassidy Hutchinson's net worth: A closer look at her fortune

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Cassidy Hutchinson's fortune. She served as a White House aide during Donald Trump's first administration.

Cassidy came into the limelight because of her testimony during the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack hearings. Check the article for more about her career today.

Source: Briefly News