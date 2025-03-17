Who is Amy Mickelson? Everything to know about Phil Mickelson’s wife
Amy Mickelson is best known as the wife of Phil Mickelson, one of the world’s top golfers. She has been by his side for around three decades, supporting him through his incredible career and some tough personal moments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Who is Amy Mickelson?
- What is Amy Mickelson’s net worth?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Amy met Phil at Arizona State University in 1992, and they got married in 1996.
- She is a mother to three children and overcame a battle with breast cancer in 2009.
- Before marrying Phil, she was a cheerleader for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.
Profile summary
|Name
|Amy Mickelson
|Place of birth
|United States
|Date of birth
|June 1, 1972
|Age
|52 (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Occupation
|Philanthropist, former cheerleader
|Children
|Amanda, Sophia, Evan
Who is Amy Mickelson?
She is the wife of legendary golfer Phil Mickelson. The couple first met in 1992 when they were both students at Arizona State University. During his time there, Phil majored in psychology, as noted by Forbes.
At the time, Phil was also making a name for himself in the golf world. He had won his first PGA Tour event as an amateur in 1991.
Amy was a junior and a cheerleader for the Phoenix Suns. She mentioned that she grew up in a tennis-loving family:
I grew up in a tennis family, and when he told me he was a pro golfer, I thought he worked in the shop at a golf course.
When did Phil and Amy Mickelson get married?
The couple started dating, and after four years together, they tied the knot in 1996. Over the years, Amy has been a constant presence in Phil's life, often seen at tournaments supporting him from the sidelines.
How old is Amy Mickelson?
She was born on June 1, 1972, making her 52 years old as of March 2025. She is two years younger than Phil, who was born in 1970. In 2021, Phil marked her birthday by saying:
It is Amy’s birthday today and I am so lucky to have spent the last 29 years together. Her smile, laughter, kindness, love, thoughtfulness, and support have been the greatest gift of my life.
How many kids does Amy Mickelson have?
Phil and Amy Mickelson have three children: Amanda, Sophia, and Evan. Amanda was born hours after Phil finished second in the 1999 US Open, Sophia in 2001, and Evan in 2003.
Nearly a year after Evan's birth, Phil spoke to the Associated Press in January 2004. He described his wife's third delivery as "dangerous." The golfer spoke about his son, saying:
He did not breathe for seven minutes, and had the emergency nurses not been there with the equipment ready, he might have had some severe brain damage or other circumstances.
Phil revealed that Amy's life was also in danger during Evan's birth. Fortunately, a radiologist performed an emergency procedure to stop a six-inch tear in a major artery, saying:
We were two or three minutes away from losing her.
Amy Mickelson is a breast cancer survivor
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, prompting Phil to take a break from the PGA Tour to support her. After nearly a year of treatment, Amy overcame the illness and was there to witness her emotional husband win the 2010 Masters at Augusta National.
Phil has always prioritised family. He even skipped major tournaments to attend important moments like Amanda’s high school graduation.
What is Amy Mickelson’s net worth?
According to Sportskeeda, Amy Mickelson's estimated net worth is $1.5 million. In contrast, Golf Monthly estimates her husband, Phil Mickelson's net worth at $400 million.
Philanthropy
In 2004, the couple started the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation to support young people and families through various programmes. The foundation has also raised funds for military charities.
In 2019, it became the host organisation of The American Express PGA Tour event. This made Phil one of the few PGA Tour players, alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer, to host an official tournament.
FAQs
Is Phil Mickelson married?
Phil Mickelson is married to Amy Mickelson. They wed on November 16, 1996, and have been together for over 28 years.
Are Amy and Phil Mickelson still together?
As of February 2025, Amy and Phil Mickelson are still together. Despite occasional speculation, there has been no confirmed separation. Phil has referred to Amy as his "beautiful bride" in public statements, reaffirming their bond.
What does Phil Mickelson’s wife think about his gambling?
Amy has remained private about Phil’s gambling habits. However, in 2023, Phil publicly acknowledged his struggles with gambling addiction and credited Amy for standing by him during his "darkest times." He wrote on his X account:
Amy’s love and support helped me regain control of my life.
Amy Mickelson has been a steadfast supporter of her husband throughout his career and personal struggles. Her dedication to philanthropy also makes her an inspiring figure beyond her role as Phil Mickelson’s wife.
READ ALSO: Who is Scottie Scheffler’s caddie? All about Ted Scott
Briefly published an article about Scottie Scheffler’s caddie. Ted's success comes from decades of experience and a proven track record at the highest level of golf.
He has won four Masters Tournaments as a caddie and has experience ars a golf instructor. Ted Scott has caddied for Scottie Scheffler since the 2021 RSM Classic.
Source: Briefly News
Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com