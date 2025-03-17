Who is Amy Mickelson? Everything to know about Phil Mickelson’s wife

Amy Mickelson is best known as the wife of Phil Mickelson, one of the world’s top golfers. She has been by his side for around three decades, supporting him through his incredible career and some tough personal moments.

Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy Mickelson, in 2011 (L) and 2021 (R). (Photos: Chris Condon, @philmickelson)

Profile summary

Name Amy Mickelson Place of birth United States Date of birth June 1, 1972 Age 52 (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation Philanthropist, former cheerleader Children Amanda, Sophia, Evan

Who is Amy Mickelson?

She is the wife of legendary golfer Phil Mickelson. The couple first met in 1992 when they were both students at Arizona State University. During his time there, Phil majored in psychology, as noted by Forbes.

At the time, Phil was also making a name for himself in the golf world. He had won his first PGA Tour event as an amateur in 1991.

Amy was a junior and a cheerleader for the Phoenix Suns. She mentioned that she grew up in a tennis-loving family:

I grew up in a tennis family, and when he told me he was a pro golfer, I thought he worked in the shop at a golf course.

Amy Mickelson during the singles matches of the 2010 Ryder Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort on October 4, 2010, in Newport, Wales. Photo: Jamie Squire (modified by author)

When did Phil and Amy Mickelson get married?

The couple started dating, and after four years together, they tied the knot in 1996. Over the years, Amy has been a constant presence in Phil's life, often seen at tournaments supporting him from the sidelines.

How old is Amy Mickelson?

She was born on June 1, 1972, making her 52 years old as of March 2025. She is two years younger than Phil, who was born in 1970. In 2021, Phil marked her birthday by saying:

It is Amy’s birthday today and I am so lucky to have spent the last 29 years together. Her smile, laughter, kindness, love, thoughtfulness, and support have been the greatest gift of my life.

How many kids does Amy Mickelson have?

Phil and Amy Mickelson have three children: Amanda, Sophia, and Evan. Amanda was born hours after Phil finished second in the 1999 US Open, Sophia in 2001, and Evan in 2003.

Nearly a year after Evan's birth, Phil spoke to the Associated Press in January 2004. He described his wife's third delivery as "dangerous." The golfer spoke about his son, saying:

He did not breathe for seven minutes, and had the emergency nurses not been there with the equipment ready, he might have had some severe brain damage or other circumstances.

Phil Mickelson with his wife, Amy, and their children at Liberty National Golf Club during the Presidents Cup on September 30, 2017, in New Jersey. Photo: Keyur Khamar

Phil revealed that Amy's life was also in danger during Evan's birth. Fortunately, a radiologist performed an emergency procedure to stop a six-inch tear in a major artery, saying:

We were two or three minutes away from losing her.

Amy Mickelson is a breast cancer survivor

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, prompting Phil to take a break from the PGA Tour to support her. After nearly a year of treatment, Amy overcame the illness and was there to witness her emotional husband win the 2010 Masters at Augusta National.

Phil has always prioritised family. He even skipped major tournaments to attend important moments like Amanda’s high school graduation.

What is Amy Mickelson’s net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Amy Mickelson's estimated net worth is $1.5 million. In contrast, Golf Monthly estimates her husband, Phil Mickelson's net worth at $400 million.

Philanthropy

In 2004, the couple started the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation to support young people and families through various programmes. The foundation has also raised funds for military charities.

Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy Mickelson, during the Sunday Singles matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021, in Kohler, Wisconsin. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

In 2019, it became the host organisation of The American Express PGA Tour event. This made Phil one of the few PGA Tour players, alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer, to host an official tournament.

FAQs

Is Phil Mickelson married?

Phil Mickelson is married to Amy Mickelson. They wed on November 16, 1996, and have been together for over 28 years.

Are Amy and Phil Mickelson still together?

As of February 2025, Amy and Phil Mickelson are still together. Despite occasional speculation, there has been no confirmed separation. Phil has referred to Amy as his "beautiful bride" in public statements, reaffirming their bond.

What does Phil Mickelson’s wife think about his gambling?

Amy has remained private about Phil’s gambling habits. However, in 2023, Phil publicly acknowledged his struggles with gambling addiction and credited Amy for standing by him during his "darkest times." He wrote on his X account:

Amy’s love and support helped me regain control of my life.

Amy Mickelson has been a steadfast supporter of her husband throughout his career and personal struggles. Her dedication to philanthropy also makes her an inspiring figure beyond her role as Phil Mickelson’s wife.

