Who is Scottie Scheffler’s caddie? All about Ted Scott

In 2024, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, earned more than four former world No. 1 golfers, making him one of the highest-paid caddies in the game. His success comes from decades of experience and a proven track record at the highest level of golf.

Scottie Scheffler at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 2, 2025 (L) and Ted Scott at East Lake Golf Club on September 1, 2024, in Atlanta (R). Photos: Ezra Shaw, Kevin C. Cox (modified by author).

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ted Scott has been caddying on the PGA Tour for over two decades.

has been caddying on the for over two decades. He has won four Masters Tournaments as a caddie.

as a caddie. Scott also has experience as a golf instructor.

Profile summary

Full name Ted Scott Age Early 50s Place of birth Lafayette, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Occupation Professional Golf Caddie, Golf Instructor Years active Over two decades on the PGA Tour Major wins as a caddie 4x Masters Previous players caddied for Bubba Watson, Paul Azinger, Grant Waite Current player Scottie Scheffler (since 2021) Other achievements 1994 World Foosball Doubles Champion Net worth Estimated between $2 million and $4 million

Scottie Scheffler's caddie

Ted Scott has caddied for Scottie Scheffler since the 2021 RSM Classic. He has helped him win multiple titles, including the 2022 and 2024 Masters.

However, Scott needed some persuasion to join Scheffler. According to fellow caddie Paul Tesori via Golf Digest:

Teddy and Scottie talked for quite a while before they went to work for him.

Caddie Ted Scott during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 15, 2024, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: James Gilbert (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who has Ted Scott caddied for?

Besides Scheffler, Ted Scott has caddied for several notable golfers. They include:

Bubba Watson for 15 years (until September 2021). He helped Bubba Watson win the 2012 and 2014 Masters, and 10 PGA Tour events, according to Golf.

for 15 years (until September 2021). He helped Bubba Watson win the 2012 and 2014 Masters, and 10 PGA Tour events, according to Golf. Paul Azinger and Grant Waite before his time with Watson.

Scheffler knew Scott from Bible study and their time together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where Scott caddied for Bubba Watson. Regarding Scott, Scheffler explained:

I just think the world of him as a person so that was why I was attracted to him just being a potential good partner for me out on the course.

Scottie Scheffler alongside his caddie, Ted Scott during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 04, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ted Scott's age

Ted Scott, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is reportedly in his early 50s. He learned golf from his grandfather during summer visits to Texas, according to Essentially Sports.

On August 20, 2024, Scottie Scheffler shared on Instagram that Ted celebrated his birthday in France with him, enjoying pizza, family time, and a game of tennis. The celebration took place at Les Bordes Golf Club, where Scottie also used the course as a warm-up for Paris.

A powerful but erratic hitter with a strong short game, Scott attended McNeese State before quitting golf for three years due to his passion for foosball. He won the world foosball doubles title in 1994 and finished second in singles. Eventually, he returned to golf.

Scottie Scheffler's caddie's earnings

In 2024, Scott was estimated to have earned over $5 million from Scheffler's victories. According to Golf Digest, Scott earned $2.6 million from Scheffler’s winnings alone, plus an additional $2.5 million in playoff bonuses from East Lake.

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott during a practice round ahead of the Men's Individual Stroke Play at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 30, 2024, in Paris. Photo by Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

NBC Sports estimates that Scott has earned a total of $5,238,499.57, placing him between Matthieu Pavon and Brian Harman on the PGA Tour money list. Here is a breakdown of the money Scott likely earned caddying for Scheffler in 2024, as reported by Golf Week.

Tournament Finish Scheffler's amount Scott's amount RBC Heritage 1 $3,600,000 $360,000 Tour Championship 1 $25,000,000 $2,500,000 AT&T Pebble Beach T-6 $642,500 $44,975 The Open T-7 $451,833 $31,629 Genesis Invitational T-10 $455,000 $31,850 U.S. Open T-41 $72,305 $3,616 Players 1 $4,500,000 $450,000 Charles Schwab Challenge T-2 $809,900 $56,693 Masters 1 $3,600,000 $360,000 Sentry T-5 $690,500 $48,335 PGA Championship T-8 $521,418 $36,500 Memorial Tournament 1 $4,000,000 $400,000 Texas Children’s Houston Open T-2 $553,735 $38,762 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 $4,000,000 $400,000 Travelers Championship 1 $3,600,000 $360,000 FedEx St. Jude Championship 4 $960,000 $67,200 WM Phoenix Open T-3 $519,200 $36,344 BMW Championship T-33 $119,667 $5,984 American Express T-17 $132,300 $6,615 Hero World Challenge 1 $1,000,000 $100,000 Total N/A $55,228,358 $5,338,504

Ted Scott's net worth

According to Sportskeeda, the caddie's net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $4 million. This takes into account his long career, earnings from caddying for Watson and Scheffler, and his ventures into golf instruction.

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, Ted Scott, during the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024, in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Photo: Sean M. Haffey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In comparison, Scottie Scheffler's net worth is estimated to be between $50 million and $90 million. In 2024, he appeared on Forbes' 'The World's Highest-Paid Athletes Earnings' list.

Frequently asked questions

Ted Scott considered retiring from the PGA Tour to start a golf lesson business after his contract with Bubba Watson ended. However, he ultimately joined Scottie Scheffler, while Watson hired Gabe Sauer.

Which pro golfer has his wife as a caddie? Several professional golfers have had their wives caddie for them, including Lee Westwood, Webb Simpson, and Steve Stricker.

Several professional golfers have had their wives caddie for them, including Lee Westwood, Webb Simpson, and Steve Stricker. Did Scottie's wife caddie for him? Meredith Scudder has caddied for her husband, golfer Scottie Scheffler, at a few tournaments. She caddied for him during the 2022 and 2023 Masters Tournaments.

Meredith Scudder has caddied for her husband, golfer Scottie Scheffler, at a few tournaments. She caddied for him during the 2022 and 2023 Masters Tournaments. Does Scottie Scheffler have a private jet? As of February 2025, he does not. However, some players, like Rory McIlroy, do own one.

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie has had an undeniable impact on the golfer’s career. With his decades of experience, the duo is poised for even greater success.

READ ALSO: Fore in golf: Meaning, rules, and why players shout it

Briefly published an article about fore in golf. Golf is a club-and-ball sport where players use various clubs to hit a ball into a series of holes on a course in as few strokes as possible.

Getting used to the many variations in the topography and design of golf courses is an essential game component. One important aspect of golfing etiquette is understanding the meaning and usage of fore in golf.

Source: Briefly News