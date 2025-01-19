Phil Mickelson's net worth: the staggering fortune of a golf icon

Phil Mickelson's net worth is a fascinating topic, reflecting the journey of one of golf's most iconic figures. With a career spanning over three decades, Mickelson has amassed substantial wealth through tournament winnings, endorsements, and business ventures.

Phil Mickelson is one of a few players in history to win a PGA Tour event as an amateur. Photo: @philmickelson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Phil Mickelson is a renowned American golf champion, popularly known as Lefty. Multiple triumphant victories have marked his professional career, further boosting his fortune through cash prizes and brand endorsement deals.

Phil Mickelson's profile summary

Full name Philip Alfred Mickelson Gender Male Date of birth June 16, 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2025) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 3 in Weight 91 kg (approx) Father Philip Mickelson Sr Mother Mary Santos Siblings Tim and Tina Mickelson Relationship status Married Wife Amy Mickelson Children Evan Samuel, Amanda Brynn, and Sophia Isabel Mickelson Profession Professional golfer Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Phil Mickelson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Phil Mickelson has a net worth of between $300 million and $400 million as of 2025. His wealth is primarily attributed to his successful career as a golfer.

In an interview with Haslinda Amin, golfer Phil expressed his desire to mentor young golfers. He said,

I’m 53 now, and my career, you know, if I’m being truthful, it’s toward its end. And now, I would like to help others find the same enjoyment and fulfilment that the game of golf has provided me.

Phil Mickelson learned how to play golf from his father, Phil Mickelson Sr. Photo: @philmickelson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Phil Mickelson's house

In 2001, the popular golfer purchased a $6 million mansion in Rancho Santa Fe before listing it in 2014 and selling it for $5.7 million in 2015. He also liquidated his San Diego home for $2.745 million in 2012 before moving with his family to Rancho.

In August 2005, Phil spent $14.1 million on two properties: six acres and a 4-acre piece of land in the San Diego neighbourhood. Four months later, he paid $3.4 million for another four-acre parcel of land in the same area. He also owns a 6.79-acre parcel of land in the same neighbourhood.

In early 2020, Mickelson spent an undisclosed amount of money to purchase an undeveloped parcel of land in Jupiter, Florida, where he is constructing a home. He plans to move to Florida with his family after his youngest child, Evan, graduates high school.

Phil Mickelson's cars

The celebrated golfer owns a collection of luxurious cars. These include:

Car model Estimated market price Aston Martin Vanquish $529,000 Bentley Continental GT $239,000 EV EZGO golf cart $10,000

In addition to his expensive car rides, the American athlete owns a Gulfstream V jet to travel between golf tournaments. Phil Mickelson's private jet is estimated to be worth around $40 million.

Mickelson has earned most of his earnings as a golfer through endorsements. Photo: @PhilMickelson on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Phil Mickelson's career earnings

Mickelson's career earnings are substantial, totalling approximately $800 million as of December 2024. This figure includes:

PGA earnings

Mickelson's career earnings from the PGA Tour are over $96.6 million. This figure places him second on the all-time money list, trailing only Tiger Woods, earning about $120.9 million. Mickelson's earnings reflect his tournament success as one of the most prominent figures in golf, with 45 PGA Tour victories and six major championships.

Phil Mickelson's salary

Phil Mickelson's estimated annual salary ranges from $50 to $60 million. This income is derived from tournament winnings, endorsements, and sponsorships. In recent years, endorsements have played a significant role in his earnings, contributing around $50 million annually, while his tournament winnings have added to this total.

Captain Phil Mickelson of HyFlyers GC during Day One of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida. Photo by Cliff Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

Phil Mickelson's company

Phil Mickelson is involved in several business ventures, with a notable company being For Wellness, which he co-founded in 2020. This wellness brand focuses on coffee and other health-related products inspired by Mickelson's personal health experiences.

Phil Mickelson has lost many of his long-standing sponsors, such as Callaway Golf, due to controversies surrounding his comments and involvement with the Saudi-backed golf league, LIV Golf. His current sponsorship portfolio includes:

Grayhawk Golf Club

Melin

Mizzen+Main

Intrepid Financial Partners

Rolex

VistaJet

Phil Mickelson during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

What is Phil Mickelson's gambling debt?

Phil Mickelson's gambling history is marked by significant losses, with estimates suggesting he wagered over $1 billion and incurred losses of approximately $100 million over the past three decades. In addition to his overall gambling losses, court documents have revealed that Mickelson once paid $1.95 million in gambling debts in 2012.

How much did Phil Mickelson pay his caddie?

After a dispute, Phil Mickelson paid his former caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, $400,000 in overdue FedEx money. Mickelson also sent Mackay the flags from their wins at the PGA Championship, British Open, and the 2006 and 2010 Masters.

However, Mickelson autographed the flags in large letters, which Mackay felt spoiled the keepsakes. Mickelson has also claimed that he overpaid Bones via a tweet,

I overpaid Bones 1mil more than any other player. 14% on ALL earnings and I have the financial records to prove it. Where do you come up with such misinformation. Ask Bones. He’ll tell you too.

Phil Mickelson during day one of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande. Photo by David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

How much money did Liv give Phil Mickelson?

Reports indicate that Phil Mickelson received $200 million as a signing fee from LIV Golf. This figure positions him as one of the highest-paid athletes in sports. His net worth before LIV was still substantial thanks to his successful golfing career that spans decades.

Phil Mickelson's net worth exemplifies the financial rewards that can accompany a successful sports career. His ability to leverage his fame into lucrative endorsements and investments has positioned him among the elite in athletics. As he navigates the evolving landscape of professional golf, Mickelson's wealth is a testament to his legacy both on and off the course.

READ ALSO: J.B. Mauney's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about J.B. Mauney, a retired American rodeo champion and coach best known as the Dragonslayer. His professional bull-riding career spans almost two decades and reflects his success as a rodeo champion.

Mauney has gained significant financial success throughout his career thanks to his numerous championship victories and lucrative brand endorsement. Discover more facts about his financial status and how he earned it.

Source: Briefly News