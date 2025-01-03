Global site navigation

J.B. Mauney's net worth: how much has the bull riding star made?
by  Bennett Yates 5 min read

J.B. Mauney's net worth has become a topic of fascination among bullriding fans and sports enthusiasts. Known as one of the greatest bull riders in history, Mauney has captivated audiences with his daring performances and has amassed significant wealth throughout his career. Explore J.B. Mauney's financial status.

J.B. Maunet at an event
J.B. Mauney is the highest-paid bull rider in history. Photo by Dario Cantatore
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

J.B. Mauney, popularly known as the Dragonslayer, is a retired American rodeo champion and coach. His professional career spans almost twenty years and has been marked by multiple triumphant victories, further boosting his fortune through cash prizes and brand endorsement deals.

J.B. Mauney's profile summary

Full nameJames Burton Mauney
Gender Male
Date of birthJanuary 9, 1987
Age37 years old (as of 2024)
Birth sign Capricorn
Place of birthCharlotte, North Carolina, USA
Current residenceStephenville, Texas, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
Weight64 kg (approx)
Height5 feet 10 in
FatherTim Mauney
MotherLynne Mauney
SiblingsJessi Proctor
Relationship status Married
WifeSamantha Lyne
EducationMooresville High School
ProfessionRetired rodeo cowboy and rodeo coach
Social mediaInstagram, Facebook

What is J.B. Mauney's net worth?

According to Running Post and Citi Muzik, J.B. Mauney's net worth in 2024 is between $8 million and $10 million. He has accumulated fortunes from rodeo tournaments and sponsorship deals.

During a 2019 interview, Mauney spoke about his passion for his career. He said,

When I wake up in the morning, I’m happy when I go to my job. A lot of people in the world can’t say that. A lot of people hate their job, but I don’t look at mine as a job. I love what I do, so it’s not really work for me.
Mauney at an event
Mauney at the 2014 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Michael Loccisano
Source: Original

J.B. Mauney's career earnings

Ever since going pro in 2005, Mauney has achieved remarkable winnings and financial success, primarily through cash prizes he has won in various rodeo events. During his first rookie season, the Dragonslayer bagged $66,616.50 and won the Rookie of the Year award.

From 2009 to 2011, Mauney's earnings improved between $210,000 and $772,207 as he gained more experience. In his peak years in 2013 and 2015, he won $1.385 million and $1.19 million in cash prizes, respectively.

J.B. Mauney's sponsorships and brand endorsements

J.B. Mauney has established partnerships with several top brands throughout his career, further boosting his earnings. He has collaborated with popular brands such as Monster Energy, Wrangler, American Hat Company, and YETI.

Merchandise sale

J.B. Mauney sells a range of merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and hats, through platforms like Etsy. For instance, a personalized layered wood ornament sells at a discounted price of $9.37, while a customized novelty hoodie is priced at $35.70.

J.B. Mauney at an event
Professional bull rider J.B. Mauney at the Professional Bull Riders Official PBR 21st Birthday Party at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker
Source: Getty Images

What does J.B. Mauney do now?

The former professional rodeo cowboy is currently taking on a new role as the head coach of the Oklahoma Wildcatters, a newly established Professional Bull Riders (PBR) league team. This marks his first coaching position since retiring from competitive bull riding in September 2023 after suffering a serious neck injury during a ride.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated's Rodeo Daily, the bullfighting champion expressed his desire to share his experience with the Wildcatters. He said,

I've faced some of the toughest bulls in the world and come out on top. Coaching the Oklahoma Wildcatters is a new challenge, but I'm ready to bring my experience and passion for bull riding to this team and help shape the next generation of champions.

FAQs

J.B. Mauney is a renowned American former professional rodeo cowboy and bull riding coach best known as the Dragonslayer. Below are the frequently asked questions about the North Carolina native;

B Mauney at SiriusXM Studios
JB Mauney at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo by Robin Marchant
Source: Getty Images

How much does J.B. Mauney make a year?

J.B. Mauney's salary comes from prize money in bull riding and additional income from sponsorships and endorsements. According to PBR, Mauney has earned $7,419,475 in lifetime earnings.

What bull rider has made the most money?

According to Cherry Magazines, J.B. Mauney is the highest-paid bull rider in history. He has earned over $7.4 million throughout his professional career, making him the highest-earning bull rider in the history of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization. Silvano Alves takes second place with over $6.7 million in earnings, while José Vitor Leme follows closely with over $6.4 million.

What is the average salary for a bull rider?

The average salary for a bull rider can vary significantly based on experience, location, and the level of competition. According to Salary.com, the average salary for a bull rider in Texas is approximately $38,775 per year, with a typical range between $32,222 and $47,900.

On the other hand, ZipRecruiter reports the average salary of a bull rider in the United States to be approximately $37,338 annually. For riders associated with PBR, salaries can range from $43,000 to $81,000 per year, which includes base salary and additional earnings from events.

JB Mauney at an event
JB Mauney during the PBR Unleash The Beast bull riding event at Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center in Okeechobee, Florida. Photo by Mark Brown
Source: Getty Images

Trivia

  • J.B. Mauney has two children: a daughter named Bella Mauney, born in 2011, and a son named Jagger Briggs, born on January 23, 2019.
  • Mauney has been married twice. His first wife was Lexie Wiggly from 2012 to 2015, and his current wife is Samantha Lyne Mauney.
  • J.B. is known for his ability to ride some of the toughest bulls, including every World Champion Bull from 2007 to 2018.
  • In May 2024, he was inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame.
  • Mauney's career is also marked by multiple records, including 32 event wins and 75 rides scoring 90 points or more, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest bull riders ever.

J.B. Mauney's net worth is a testament to his remarkable achievements and enduring influence in bull riding. During his nearly two-decade career, he has proven himself a champion and a dedicated rodeo coach.

