Meet Larry Bird's wife: Everything about Dinah Mattingly

Dinah Mattingly is an American celebrity spouse best known as Larry Bird's wife. Larry, a former professional basketball star, coach and executive in the NBA, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketballers ever. Interestingly, he is the only person in NBA history named Rookie of the Year, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year.

Despite her husband's prominence, Dinah prefers maintaining a private lifestyle away from the internet's prying eyes. An in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the celebrity wife.

Dinah Mattingly's profile summary and bio

Full name Dinah Mattingly Nickname Dinah Gender Female Date of birth 16 November 1954 Age 69 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Vigo County, Indiana, USA Current residence West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Indiana State University Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Body measurements in inches 35-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-97 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Partner Larry Bird Children 3 Siblings Doug Mattingly Famous for Being a celebrity spouse Net worth $1 million

How old is Dinah Mattingly?

Dinah Mattingly (aged 69 as of 2023) was born on 16 November 1954 in Vigo County, Indiana, USA. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Is Dinah Mattingly related to Don Mattingly? Yes, the duo is biologically related. Don, Dinah's younger brother is an American baseball coach and former manager in Major League Baseball.

As for her education, Dinah completed her undergraduate studies at Indian State University in the 1970s.

Dinah Mattingly's height

Mattingly stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms). Her body measurements are 35-28-38 inches (89-71-97 centimetres). The Indiana native has brown hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

How much is Dinah Mattingly's net worth?

The celebrity wife has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. She is married to one of the wealthiest former NBA stars.

Who is Larry Bird?

Larry made his career debut playing for the Boston Celtics in 1978. He was among the first players in the league to take advantage of the newly adopted three-point line because of his ability to play at both forward positions. Bird was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame twice, in 1998 and 2010.

After his retirement as a player, Dinah Mattingly's spouse served as head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 1997 to 2020. He was named president of basketball operations for the Pacers, holding the position until retiring in 2012.

How did Dinah Mattingly and Larry Bird meet?

The couple met at Indiana State University, and after dating for a few years, they tied the knot in 1989. They have been married for over three decades and enjoy marital bliss.

However, Bird was previously married to Janet Condra. They married in 1975 and divorced in less than a year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Dinah Mattingly's children

How many children does Larry Bird have? Corrie, Larry's first daughter, was born in 1977 from his first marriage. In addition, he has two adopted children, Conner and Mariah.

Larry Bird's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larry's net worth is pegged at $75 million. He has accumulated this bulk of wealth from his successful sporting career.

Larry Bird's wife, Dinah Mattingly, has always been by her husband's side, providing proverbial support for the former basketball player. The pair resides with their children in West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA.

