Moneni Pirates Not for Sale: Club chairman Thulani Xaba told Soccer Laduma that Moneni Pirates is a community-owned club and cannot be sold to anyone, including Shauwn Mkhize

MaMkhize’s Visit Was Casual: Xaba clarified that MaMkhize came to Eswatini of her own accord, bought the club’s regalia like any fan, and that it carries no business implications. Jomo Sono was also in attendance at the match

Regulatory and Legal Barriers: The Premier League of Eswatini prohibits club sales, and Xaba noted that MaMkhize’s unresolved SARS issues with her former club Royal AM make any deal unviable

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s surprise appearance at a Moneni Pirates match in Eswatini over the weekend stirred up talk of a potential takeover of the iconic Swati club.

Donning Moneni Pirates regalia, her presence sent tongues wagging and set off waves of speculation across social media and football circles in both Eswatini and South Africa.

Why Shauwn Mkhize Can’t Take Over Moneni Pirates Ownership

In an exclusive interview with Soccer Laduma, Moneni Pirates chairman Thulani Xaba was quick to shut down the swirling rumours.

The Club is Not for Sale

Xaba categorically dismissed any suggestion that MaMkhize was in talks to buy the club.

She came to Eswatini on her own accord and bought the club’s regalia like any fan would,” Xaba told Soccer Laduma.

“That means nothing in terms of ownership or deals.

Moneni Pirates is a community-based club. It’s not for sale, and there is no discussion on that front.” His comments come amid growing curiosity about MaMkhize’s next move in football after parting ways with Royal AM.

Jomo Sono Also in Attendance

Xaba also clarified that MaMkhize was not the only high-profile personality at the event.

Let’s not forget Jomo Sono was also in attendance. It was a big game and drew a lot of interest. But being there doesn’t mean anyone is buying the club.”

SARS and Royal AM: A Red Flag

Further distancing the club from any potential ties, Xaba cited unresolved financial and legal matters involving MaMkhize’s former club, Royal AM.

With the pending SARS issues in South Africa surrounding Royal AM, it wouldn't be a viable or responsible move for us to entertain any form of deal,” he said.

Above all, we must reiterate: the club is not for sale.

PLE Rules Back the Club’s Position

Xaba’s stance is also supported by the Premier League of Eswatini’s firm regulations, which bar the sale or transfer of club statuses—a rule aimed at preserving league integrity and community ownership.

The Verdict: No Business, Just a Visit

MaMkhize may have turned heads in Manzini, but according to club leadership, that’s where the story ends.

For Moneni Pirates, community comes first, and as it stands, no glamorous investor—no matter how high-profile—will change that.

