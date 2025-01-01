Ayanda Thabethe recently announced she's engaged to be married to the father of her sons, Peter Matsimbe

The media personality took to her Instagram account this week to show off her stunning engagement ring

Fans of the TV personality and celebrity friends took to her social media account to congratulate her

Influencer Ayanda Thabethe has confirmed that she and Peter Matsimbe, the father of her sons, are engaged.

The media personality and her baby daddy are engaged after Ayanda shared a video of Matsimbe asking for her hand in marriage.

The former Top Billity TV presenter first announced her engagement to her close friends, who leaked the news on social media.

South Africans react to the media personality's engagement

The popular influencer Ayanda Thabethe announced her engagement on her Instagram account on Monday, 30 December.

She wrote: "You are the perfect sunset where my quest for love has found its ending, and the spectacular sunrise where my most meaningful adventure begins. Thank you for the greatest gift of all, your heart and our sons.

Thabethe also revealed that she's deeply honoured to become Matsimbe's first and only wife.

@Truths0y said:

"Yet she still doesn't feel secure enough to even show his face. Makes one wonder why. Why get married to a man you don’t trust only has eyes for you?"

DimakatsoRabos4 replied:

"For once just be happy for someone. Ayanda is happy."

@WrongTurnNorth wrote:

"These two are too loud with everything. I am sure that the jealous RSA authorities are doing the dirty work and are already looking into them. Bookmark this."

@Quevilicious said:

"Argh the guy is just preparing her for long trips to visit him in prison."

@Blue_Mbombo said:

"Also the rock? Congratulations."

Media personality @ThuliPhongolo replied:

"Who is chopping onions? Ahhhh congratulations mama! This is beautiful."

@BSCXXXZN responded:

"It will end in tears and we'll be there to celebrate."

Ayanda Thabethe gives birth

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July 2023 that the South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe announced the arrival of her second child.

Thabethe who welcomed her first baby Peter Junior a few years ago said she is thankful for her growing family with her baby daddy Peter Matsimbe.

