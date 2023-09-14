Boity Thulo is currently on vacation at an Island and has been serving nothing but heat with her Instagram posts

The rapper and reality TV star recently had the internet buzzing after she showed off her amazing legs wearing jean shorts

In one of the pictures, the beauty showed off her stunning figure in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit

Trust Boity Thulo to show the girlies how it's done. The rapper shared more snaps from her vacation and left the internet thirsting for more.

Boity Thulo has been serving skin and body in stunning pictures from her vacation. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity serves legs on vacation

TV personality Boity Thulo had her island girl moment while on vacation and has been serving nothing but heat with her Instagram posts.

She recently had the internet buzzing after she showed off her amazing legs wearing jean shorts.

The internet goes on a frenzy over Boity

Fans paid Boity compliments following her pictures and said she looked stunning.

@Kearabile_ said:

"Your skin is skinning."

@Kabza_molapi gushed:

"You look amazing."

modiehithulo replied:

"Chasing summer my baby."

sahiphopreviews shared:

"I love this more than the beach ones."

tharpay asked:

"Why did you leave me behind though."

zmafanya shared:

"You're doing too much now."

al.li2205 added:

"My ever since ever crush."

Boity serves body in skimpy two-piece swimsuit

In one of the pictures, the beauty showed off her stunning figure in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

Netizens pointed out her stunning figure and how natural it is, poking fun at the women who undergo cosmetic surgery.

The star had previously been targetted by trolls who fat shamed her. She had posted unedited images of herself, and this opened the floor for fat shamers to attack.

“Bathong lona? Leave my weight gain alone.It happens,” responded the beaut.

Now, Boity is the talk of the town following her beah body snaps.

