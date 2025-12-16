The rugby community has been thrown into mourning once again this month as a former player, Peter Meagher, was named among the victims who lost their lives during the terrorist mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Meagher, who is popularly known as Marzo, was a loved figure in the sports scene in his local area, serving as Randwick Rugby Club's first-grade team coach, a role he had been managing for the past seven years, and he was a registered member of the rugby club. He was also a highly respected, long-term rugby referee in Sydney.

Marzo, who was hailed by the club as a deeply cherished personality and a true icon, passed away while on assignment as a freelance photographer at the Chanukah by the Sea event at Archer Park. The circumstances of his passing were described as a tragic instance of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Before transitioning into freelance photography, Meagher had built a lengthy and highly regarded career in law enforcement. He spent close to 40 years with the NSW Police Force, retiring at the rank of Detective Sergeant and earning widespread respect among his fellow officers.

Meagher dies during beach mass shooting

Randwick Rugby Club confirmed the news of Marzo's death with an official statement released on their Facebook page. They sent their condolences to the deceased's family.

In a joint statement on Facebook, Rugby Australia, the NSW Rugby Union, and the NSW Waratahs also mourned the passing of the rugby legend.

"Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby Union, and the NSW Waratahs join Randwick and the entire rugby community in mourning Peter Meagher, who lost his life during Sunday’s Bondi terror attack," the statement reads.

"Peter was a beloved member of the Galloping Greens, dedicating countless hours as first-grade team manager and a volunteer referee, and followed in the footsteps of his father Ron and grandfather Wally, a Wallabies Hall of Famer, in serving the club.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Peter’s family, friends, and clubmates as well as all the victims of Sunday’s tragedy. We also thank our first responders, emergency services, and everyday citizens for their selfless heroism in the face of terror. Rest In Peace, Marzo."

Alan Carnegie

I never met Peter but My son has just come home from school and was aware of his passing, and recognised him from his dealing with him over the past few years in his ball boy work. As a 12yo would say “He was a nice to me and a great guy”

A sad loss

Shane Perry

RIP Peter So 😪 to Hear of Your Tragic Passing Condolences to The Meagher Family and All Who Knew Him I Think an Ex Marcellin College Student in My Year of 82/83😪😪😪

Deb Coulthard

Worked with him in the NSW Police then in Rugby so a true gentleman cannot fathom this at all Im gutted 🙁

Margaret Edwards

Our thoughts go out to his family members and friends and relatives and his colleagues our prayers are with you all at this sad time

Kevin McEvoy

Our Deepest sympathies to his family and club mates from everyone at Garryowen FC, Limerick, Ireland.

Peter Thomas

Peter Meagher never changed from 18 years old until now. He was a true gentle man. I never heard him say a bad word about anyone . It’s really sad.

David Thomas

I don’t know this man however it’s another example from last night of how senseless and evil terrorism is . How can a person’s thought processes take them to a point where they think taking a life is ok .

