The rugby community has been thrown into mourning after the death of youngster Adam Hegarty was confirmed on Saturday, December 7, 2025. The Irish rugby star reportedly died hours after scoring a try during a game.

Hegarty passed away only hours after representing the City of Armagh’s Second XV in their match against Dungannon. A native of Saval, outside Newry, he was honoured with the Wilson Cup in 2023 for finishing the season as the club’s leading try-scorer.

The news about the Irish rugby star's death comes days after South African rugby community lost flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who passed on at the age of 93.

Hegarty dies after rugby match

City of Armagh Rugby Club released an official statement on their Facebook page to confirm the passing of Hegarty after their match on Saturday, December 7, 2025.

City of Armagh RFC announced that they were deeply saddened by the sudden passing of senior player Adam Hegarty. The club extended heartfelt condolences to the Hegarty family, as well as to Adam’s friends and teammates, acknowledging the immense difficulty of the moment.

They noted that Adam joined the club at youth level, progressed through the ranks, and eventually became part of their senior teams. According to the club, he was highly respected by coaches, teammates, and everyone who knew him, both on and off the field.

The rugby club described him as a true gentleman who represented City of Armagh RFC with pride, stating that he will be greatly missed by the entire club community.

The statement released by City of Armagh Rugby Club drew tributes from social media users.

Russell Smyton

Very sad news I met Adam at cran one Friday night , when valley were playing City of Armagh Rugby Club , only to tell him the game was actually in Armagh , he smiled and left about 40 min before KO time , he still managed to get MOTM that night , heart breaking 💔

Charlie Farrell

Absolutely heartbreaking news to hear today, thoughts and prayers for Adam’s family, friends and the entire City of Armagh rugby community at this difficult time. Adam was a fierce competitor on the pitch, a talented young man that many of us on opposition teams feared seeing on an Armagh teamsheet, one that will be sorely missed.

SJ Houston Fletcher

Thoughts and prayers with the hegarty family at this difficult time & all the boys at Armagh. Adam was a lovely fella 💔

Richard Haire

On behalf of everyone at Clogher Valley RFC I would like to pass on our condolences to the Hegarty family and Armagh rfc.Adam was a great opponent when I coached our youth against Armagh.

Neil Robertson

Such sad news to hear. Words can't imagine what all his friends and family are going through. Heartfelt condolences to all his friends at Armagh and family at this difficult time.

Edel Mcquaid

Such awful news. Thoughts and prayers are with Adams family friends and club mates at this sad time. 💙🙏

Source: Briefly News