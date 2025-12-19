Footage of DJ Warras, filmed just minutes before he was fatally shot in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, has surfaced

The clip was shared on TikTok by a social media user on Wednesday, 17 December 2025

South Africans reacted with grief, anger, and disbelief, flooding the comments section with emotional messages

Footage of DJ Warras filmed minutes before he was killed surfaced on TikTok. Image: PSALive

Source: Twitter

The last social media video DJ Warras recorded moments before he was killed has emerged as South Africans continue to mourn his death.

DJ Warras was shot outside the Zambesi Building in Johannesburg, where he accompanied his security company to install CCTV cameras and biometric systems.

Nicole Warrick, his sister, shared details of the final conversation they had days before his murder in Johannesburg. Now, a social media user has shared a video of DJ Warras that was filmed on the same street where DJ Warras was shot moments later.

Clip of DJ Warras moments before his death surfaces

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, social media user newsnexussa shared a video of DJ Warras interacting with a fan moments before he was shot.

In the clip, shared on TikTok, the excited fan asks the former Live Amp presenter to give the word for the day. The down-to-earth former Gagasi FM radio host briefly considers the question before sharing the word of the day. DJ Warras said his signature catchphrase from his days on Live Amp and YFM. The late broadcaster said:

“Take it easy, if it’s easy, take it home.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Warras' last social media video

The video left South Africans feeling emotional, with several TikTok users expressing anger at the senseless murder of DJ Warras. Others looked closely at the video, hoping for a glimpse of the alleged suspects behind DJ Warras’ murder. Others decoded the meaning behind DJ Warras’ famous tagline.

Here are some of the comments:

Prince_Drey👑⚡️recounted:

“So, apparently, my cousin told me when they went to town, he had a security company, and something wasn’t right, so he had to go inspect it for any discrepancies. This was a hit; they knew where to get him. Perfect time and perfect place! R.I.P bro 😞 🕊️”

NDONI💜 said:

“May those who took his life never find rest😭😭”

Jay remarked:

“Moments before the tragedy 😭😭”

Tumelo🇿🇦 highlighted:

“The way I repeated the video, hoping to spot a dreadlocked fella😭.”

Moondrops🧚‍♂️asked:

“Wait, there's a police van in this video- so this video is in the exact location he was shot dead - where were those police when the incident happened?”

Noble🦋explained:

“Generally, means: If something is simple or comes naturally, go ahead and enjoy or accept it without overthinking.”

Keena1WP❤️🌿warned:

“December is the month of DEATHS, the devil taking multiple souls. Be safe and Aware during this time.”

Mzansi reacted to DJ Warras' last social media clip. Image: DJ Warras

Source: Facebook

DJ Warras' business associate shares possible motive behind his killing

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nicole Nelson, DJ Warras' close friend and business associate, made allegations about why he was killed.

DJ Warras was shot dead on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News