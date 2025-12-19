Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka responded to backlash over a cryptic tweet about DJ Warras' death

The tweet was posted on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, hours before DJ Warras' death was confirmed

Sol Phenduka set the record straight on why he shared the tweet in the manner in which he did

Sol Phenduka responded to criticism over his post before DJ Warras’ passing was confirmed. Image: ministerNSN/X, solphenduka/Instagram

Popular broadcaster Sol Phenduka responded to the backlash he received over his post about DJ Warras’ tragic death.

Hours before DJ Warras’ death was confirmed, Sol Phenduka sparked panic and curiosity on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, when he shared a cryptic tweet hinting at the death of a prominent figure in the South African entertainment industry.

At the time, social media users criticised Sol Phenduka for causing alarm by not sharing the full details of the situation. The Podcast and Chill co-host responded to the backlash he faced with his vague tweet before DJ Warras’ tragic passing was confirmed.

Sol Phenduka responds to backlash over his post about DJ Warras' death

Speaking exclusively to Daily Sun, Sol Phenduka defended his actions. He said he did not reveal DJ Warras’ name out of respect for him and his family. The former Kaya FM presenter said he had not received consent from the late broadcaster’s family to announce that Warras, born Warrick Stock, had been shot in Johannesburg.

"I didn't reveal any names because I had not received consent and I was respecting the family," Sol said.

Sol Phenduka described his tweet as an emotional reaction to the news he had heard, acknowledging that he hoped the reports weren’t true.

"I was reacting emotionally to the news I heard and hoping it wasn't true,” he added.

He also stressed that his intention was never to cause alarm, expressing his condolences to DJ Warras’ family and loved ones.

"I never meant to cause worry. My thoughts are with DJ Warras' loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Sol Phenduka said.

Sol Phenduka cleared the air following backlash over his post about DJ Warras’ passing. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X, solphenduka/Instagram

Sol Phenduka calls out Herman Mashaba after DJ Warras' post

Sol Phenduka has been vocal since the passing of DJ Warras.

Hours after DJ Warras' murder in Johannesburg, Phenduka took to his X (Twitter) account and reached out to Herman Mashaba, demanding decisive action.

Phenduka highlighted a previous interaction where Warras had asked Mashaba for assistance in "cleaning up" the Johannesburg CBD, the very area where he would tragically lose his life months later.

The X post from 23 October 2025 was resurfaced by Sol Phenduka on 16 December 2025, following Warras' death. In the post, DJ Warras called on the former Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, to help him combat crime in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD).

Sol Phenduka shares last photo he took with DJ Warras

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka paid tribute to the late DJ Warras following his tragic death on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Moments after DJ Warras' death was confirmed, the former Kaya 959 co-host reshared the last picture he had taken with the slain TV personality.

