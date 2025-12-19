Goldrush Gaming Group (“Goldrush”) stands at the forefront of South Africa’s gaming industry by offering the biggest welcome deal in the country with a Deposit Match Up to R25 000 as well as 300 Free Spins. This offer includes a bonus payout of up to R100 000 for lucky winners.

Welcome to the Biggest Welcome Deal in SA at Goldrush

Source: UGC

New Goldrush customers can enjoy this deal upon registration. It includes:

On 1st deposit (a minimum R25 deposit is required), a 100% match up to R10 000 and 100 Free Spins on the Gates of Olympus slot. Players will get a R100 000 max payout on bonus issued, with 30 x turnover required.

On 2nd Deposit (a minimum R25 deposit is required), a 75% match up to R3000, a Free Drink and R250 in-store Free Play at the nearest Goldrush Gaming establishment (excludes Western Cape and Free State). Players will get a R15 000 max payout on bonus issued, with 30 x turnover required.

On 3rd Deposit (a minimum R50 deposit is required), a 100% match up to R5000 and 50 Free Spins on the Gates of Olympus slot. Players will get a R25 000 max payout on bonus issued, with 25 x turnover required.

On 4th Deposit (a minimum R50 deposit is required), a 100% match up to R10 000 and 150 Free Spins. Players will get a R50 000 max payout on bonus issued, with 25 x turnover required.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Goldrush Gaming Group: Driving Innovation in South Africa’s Gaming Industry

Goldrush Gaming Group (“Goldrush”) stands at the forefront of South Africa’s gaming industry, offering a diverse and exciting portfolio of gaming experiences. From Electronic Bingo Terminals (EBTs) and Limited Payout Machines (LPMs) to live bingo venues, retail betting outlets, and a fully regulated online platform — Goldrush’s multi-channel ecosystem caters to a broad spectrum of players.

Guiding the group’s strategic direction is Goldrush Holdings, a JSE-listed investment holding company with a 58.76% shareholding in the Group. While not involved in daily operations, Goldrush Holdings ensures sound governance, capital efficiency, and long-term growth through a dedicated board of directors.

Modernising Bingo

Goldrush Bingo brings a modern edge to classic bingo entertainment. With licensed venues equipped with cutting-edge EBTs, the experience combines traditional community play with compliant technology under provincial regulation.

Entertainment for Every Player

Through its LPM division — including Crazy Slots — Goldrush offers fun, accessible, low-stakes gaming for new and experienced players alike. These venues deliver safe, regulated entertainment via approved terminals in licensed locations.

Play Anywhere, Anytime

Goldrush’s online platform offers 1,000+ slots and 200+ live dealer games, with exciting features like Dual View, Game Rush, and access to exclusive games from Booming Games and Apollo Games. Generous promotions include a deposit match of up to R25,000 and 300 Free Spins on Gates of Olympus, with win potential of up to R25 million.

BetNova : Where the Action Happens

When it comes to live sports betting, BetNova delivers. At over 30 retail branches across South Africa and Southern Africa, BetNova keep the energy high and the experience unforgettable thanks to real-time action, expert odds, and a vibrant in-store atmosphere.

There are several public-facing Gbets or BetNova branches for the public to enjoy, including Gbets Atteridgeville, BetNova Westgate, Gbets Cresta, Gbets Cosmo City, Gbets Bapong and more.

Sports Betting in Real Time

With more than 30 retail betting shops across South Africa and Southern Africa, BetNova and Gbets provide expert odds, real-time action, and vibrant betting environments — the heartbeat of live sports fans.

To learn more, visit www.Goldrush.co.za or www.Gbets.co.za .

Source: Briefly News