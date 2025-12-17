Best World Records Set in 2025: Running Barefoot on LEGO and 12 Other Amazing Feats
- Guinness World Records revealed 13 of the best world records set in 2025 on its X (formerly Twitter) account
- The list included various feats and circumstances, such as the world's tallest dog meeting the world's smallest dog
- One bizarre record broken was for bouncing the most table tennis balls against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds
The year 2025 has been filled with many surprising events, such as major advancements in artificial intelligence and Afrikaners seeking refugee status in the United States, among other things. While these events are memorable, what is etched in history is this year's best world records that have been broken.
On 16 December 2025, Guinness World Records shared a video compilation of what they considered the best records so far, starting strong with Shrishti Sharma. Shrishti is a young Indian woman who, in 7.46 seconds, had the fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50m.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
Below are additional records set around the world:
- Tallest dog (1.007m) meets smallest dog (9.14cm) - USA
- Fastest 100m barefoot on LEGO bricks (24.75 seconds) - Gabrielle Wall, New Zealand
- Most cooling towers demolished with controlled explosives simultaneously - Brown and Mason Group Ltd, United Kingdom
- Fastest 100m by a quadrupedal robot (16.33 seconds) - Centre for X-Mechanics, Zhejiang University, China
- Largest afro (female), 29cm tall, 31cm wide, and 190cm circumference - Jessica Martinez, USA
- Longest duration holding Hercules Pillars (male) (2min and 10.75sec) - Vispy Kharadi, India
- Most remote-controlled drones airborne simultaneously (10 518) - Prowtech International Vina JSC and LoonEyes Studio, Vietnam
- Longest fingernails on a pair of hands (male) (594.45m) - Luu Công Huyen, Vietnam
- Most slices of a zucchini cut in 30 seconds (111) - Wallace Wong, Canada
- Most slices of a zucchini cut in 30 seconds, blindfolded (131) - Wallace Wong, Canada
- Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice (8 780kg) - Hilda Baci and Gino, Nigeria
- Most table tennis balls bounced against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds (51) - David Rush, USA
Watch the X video posted on Guinness World Records' account below:
3 Other stories about breaking world records
- In another article, Briefly News reported that thousands of people gathered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to attempt to break the world record for the most people simultaneously braaing.
- A British-Nigerian teenager broke the 100m record in the 14-year-old category at the National Championship in Great Britain.
- A total of 300 people gathered at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to break the world record for the biggest amapiano dance at HSBC SVSN.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za