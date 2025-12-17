Guinness World Records revealed 13 of the best world records set in 2025 on its X (formerly Twitter) account

The list included various feats and circumstances, such as the world's tallest dog meeting the world's smallest dog

One bizarre record broken was for bouncing the most table tennis balls against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds

Guinness World Records listed the best world records set this year. Images: @GWR

Source: Twitter

The year 2025 has been filled with many surprising events, such as major advancements in artificial intelligence and Afrikaners seeking refugee status in the United States, among other things. While these events are memorable, what is etched in history is this year's best world records that have been broken.

On 16 December 2025, Guinness World Records shared a video compilation of what they considered the best records so far, starting strong with Shrishti Sharma. Shrishti is a young Indian woman who, in 7.46 seconds, had the fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50m.

In the past, Shrishti Sharma broke her own world records. Images: @GWR

Source: Twitter

Below are additional records set around the world:

Tallest dog (1.007m) meets smallest dog (9.14cm) - USA

Fastest 100m barefoot on LEGO bricks (24.75 seconds) - Gabrielle Wall, New Zealand

Most cooling towers demolished with controlled explosives simultaneously - Brown and Mason Group Ltd, United Kingdom

Fastest 100m by a quadrupedal robot (16.33 seconds) - Centre for X-Mechanics, Zhejiang University, China

Largest afro (female), 29cm tall, 31cm wide, and 190cm circumference - Jessica Martinez, USA

Longest duration holding Hercules Pillars (male) (2min and 10.75sec) - Vispy Kharadi, India

Most remote-controlled drones airborne simultaneously (10 518) - Prowtech International Vina JSC and LoonEyes Studio, Vietnam

Longest fingernails on a pair of hands (male) (594.45m) - Luu Công Huyen, Vietnam

Most slices of a zucchini cut in 30 seconds (111) - Wallace Wong, Canada

Most slices of a zucchini cut in 30 seconds, blindfolded (131) - Wallace Wong, Canada

Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice (8 780kg) - Hilda Baci and Gino, Nigeria

Most table tennis balls bounced against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds (51) - David Rush, USA

Watch the X video posted on Guinness World Records' account below:

3 Other stories about breaking world records

In another article, Briefly News reported that thousands of people gathered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to attempt to break the world record for the most people simultaneously braaing.

reported that thousands of people gathered at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to attempt to break the world record for the most people simultaneously braaing. A British-Nigerian teenager broke the 100m record in the 14-year-old category at the National Championship in Great Britain.

A total of 300 people gathered at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to break the world record for the biggest amapiano dance at HSBC SVSN.

Source: Briefly News