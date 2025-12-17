Global site navigation

Best World Records Set in 2025: Running Barefoot on LEGO and 12 Other Amazing Feats
Best World Records Set in 2025: Running Barefoot on LEGO and 12 Other Amazing Feats

by  Jade Rhode
3 min read
  • Guinness World Records revealed 13 of the best world records set in 2025 on its X (formerly Twitter) account
  • The list included various feats and circumstances, such as the world's tallest dog meeting the world's smallest dog
  • One bizarre record broken was for bouncing the most table tennis balls against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds

People who broke world records.
Guinness World Records listed the best world records set this year. Images: @GWR
Source: Twitter

The year 2025 has been filled with many surprising events, such as major advancements in artificial intelligence and Afrikaners seeking refugee status in the United States, among other things. While these events are memorable, what is etched in history is this year's best world records that have been broken.

On 16 December 2025, Guinness World Records shared a video compilation of what they considered the best records so far, starting strong with Shrishti Sharma. Shrishti is a young Indian woman who, in 7.46 seconds, had the fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50m.

Shrishti Sharma skating.
In the past, Shrishti Sharma broke her own world records. Images: @GWR
Source: Twitter

Below are additional records set around the world:

  • Tallest dog (1.007m) meets smallest dog (9.14cm) - USA
  • Fastest 100m barefoot on LEGO bricks (24.75 seconds) - Gabrielle Wall, New Zealand
  • Most cooling towers demolished with controlled explosives simultaneously - Brown and Mason Group Ltd, United Kingdom
  • Fastest 100m by a quadrupedal robot (16.33 seconds) - Centre for X-Mechanics, Zhejiang University, China
  • Largest afro (female), 29cm tall, 31cm wide, and 190cm circumference - Jessica Martinez, USA
  • Longest duration holding Hercules Pillars (male) (2min and 10.75sec) - Vispy Kharadi, India
  • Most remote-controlled drones airborne simultaneously (10 518) - Prowtech International Vina JSC and LoonEyes Studio, Vietnam
  • Longest fingernails on a pair of hands (male) (594.45m) - Luu Công Huyen, Vietnam
  • Most slices of a zucchini cut in 30 seconds (111) - Wallace Wong, Canada
  • Most slices of a zucchini cut in 30 seconds, blindfolded (131) - Wallace Wong, Canada
  • Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice (8 780kg) - Hilda Baci and Gino, Nigeria
  • Most table tennis balls bounced against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds (51) - David Rush, USA

Watch the X video posted on Guinness World Records' account below:

3 Other stories about breaking world records

