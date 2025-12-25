An accountant shared a video reviewing a doctor's monthly expenses after she asked for help

The doctor's R6,000 petrol bill raised eyebrows when she explained where the money actually goes

Mzansi had a lot to say about black tax and financial literacy after seeing the breakdown

An accountant sitting on a chair and taking a selfie. Images: @itumelengp_moloto

Source: TikTok

A doctor's monthly expense breakdown has got South Africans talking about financial literacy. The video shared by @itumelengp_moloto, an accountant who teaches people about building and sustaining wealth, on 22 December 2025 showed her reviewing a doctor's monthly spending. The post was shared with the caption:

"Release our doctors."

The video showed the accountant looking at the doctor's expenses on her laptop while recording herself. The breakdown included rent at R6,300, car premium at R9,500, insurance at R2,000, petrol at R6,000, Woolworths spending at R10,000, credit card at R3,000 and Medical Aid at R4,500 per month. The accountant immediately questioned why the petrol cost was so high and asked if the doctor goes out a lot. The doctor explained that she has a daughter who stays with her mum, so she drives home every weekend, which is a 30-minute trip. It's unclear where the doctor lives or where she goes to visit her mum and daughter.

The accountant dug deeper and asked how much petrol goes to work. The doctor said R2,000, which meant the remaining R4,000 was just for weekend trips to see her daughter. The accountant didn't understand how that made sense. The doctor then revealed the real issue. She explained that when she's home visiting her daughter, family members and grannies in the community come to her house asking for lifts.

They want her to drive them to town, the mall, the tavern, and to run errands. When she tells them she doesn't have money or enough petrol, they don't believe her because she's a doctor. So she ends up driving people around to keep the peace and becomes "the Uber girl" for that time. The problem is nobody puts petrol in her car.

An accountant going over a doctor's expenses. Images: @itumelengp_moloto

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the doctor's spending

Netizens shared their thoughts on the expense breakdown on TikToker @itumelengp_moloto's page:

@vutivi_baloyi had a suggestion and said:

"No, they need to incorporate a financial management course into MBCHB."

@mmakgabo_angy was sceptical and wrote:

"I feel like some of the stories are fabricated, especially villagers asking to be transported to different destinations 😂."

@notsile_kamphikeleli was shocked:

"Your petrol being only R300 less than your rent is CRAZY."

@billonaire_ej was concerned and wrote:

"Oh gosh, we seriously need to work on our assets column, it's just liabilities, so sad, yoh."

@mothekgir had advice and stated:

"She needs to take her daughter to stay with her."

@modiegi11 did the maths and said:

"So they're paying R17,500 every month to maintain the car."

@nenemo was stunned and commented:

"Rent being less than the car is wild business."



