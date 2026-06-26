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The director of Thobolong Tombstones was in complete awe of a row of luxurious, house-like tombstones built for family members

The cost of the graves is driven by Absolute Black granite, custom hand-carved statues, and complex structural canopies

A viral TikTok video of the graves has sparked a national debate on balancing wealth with ancestral honour

A video of luxury tombstones left South Africans amazed. Image: @frans.mosiane

Source: TikTok

The director at Thobolong Tombstones on TikTok showed off the luxury tombstones built for eight family members. He shared the incredible structures online, which look less like traditional graves and more like a row of miniature luxury estates. Each resting place was beautifully designed to look comfortable. For the family who built them, the immense financial commitment was a deeply personal investment. Tombstones are meant to afford their loved ones the highest possible level of dignity in the afterlife.

TikTooker @frans.mosiane says the tombstones were R6 million. The cost is heavily driven by the exceptional quality of the materials used. The structures of massive slabs of Absolute Black granite, a premium stone renowned for its weather-resistant durability and flawless, mirror-like finish. Beyond the raw materials, craftsmanship significantly elevates the price. Watch the video of the grave tour below:

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SA discusses expensive tombstones

The TikTok video of the massive memorials sparked a lot of mixed feelings among viewers. On one side, some people are completely confused by the huge expense. Critics are questioning the purpose of it all and stating they would never spend that much money on a grave. Others see the funny side of the luxury, joking about the dead waking up to a dining set to discuss the living, or noting that lifestyle trends are changing even after death. Other supporters defended the luxury graves, arguing that people won't truly understand until they experience the blessings and guidance that come from properly honouring their ancestors. Read the comments on the tombstones below:

The granite used to make tombstones is the reason for high price tags. Image: Egor Komarov / Pexels

Source: UGC

Shaun applauded the tombstone install:

"You won't understand until they start guiding and blessing you🤞🏼😭"

baby_laden joked about the tombstones:

"And there's a dining setting for wen dey wake up to discuss our lives😅Njani, njani."

FESTIVE SWEETS-PARTY-FOOD-WEAR:

"There is one like this I have been to in Fourways. Lifestyle is changing even after death."

Thula Hlongwane asked:

"What is the purpose of this,cause it doesn't make sense at all?"

Ms P was not impressed by the tombstones:

"No matter how much money I have, I'll never spend 6 meters on graves."

Other Briefly News about graves

A young woman showed people the effort that she put into building her late mother's home, a project she took into her own hands.

A graveyard in Mpumalanga went viral on social media after a local man recorded some of the grand tombstones families built in honour of their loved ones who passed away.

South Africans were in stitches when a woman went to a grave site and loudly confronted her about everything going wrong in her life.

Source: Briefly News