Human-interest stories offer vital hope amidst a heavy news cycle of corruption and economic dread

Social media algorithms reward emotional narratives, enhancing the visibility of everyday resilience

Modern journalism must blend hard news with relatable human stories for better audience engagement

A graduate taking a selfie with his mom and a spaza shop owner. Image: Moyo Studio and Poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

Let’s be real! A government cabinet reshuffle should be the biggest news of the day. But on the TL? A single TikTok about a gogo launching her own township spaza shop will completely clear. High engagement on these types of ordinary stories isn't just random spikes. We see these results weekly.

Stories about everyday resilience, quiet wins, and underdogs beating the odds consistently pull massive numbers. It’s not that we’ve collectively stopped caring about politics; we’re also hardwired to tap into things that we can personally relate to.

The South African news cycle can be exhausting due to a constant, heavy barrage of corruption probes, crime stats, and economic dread. But human beings aren't built to consume pure panic 24/7. In fact, the Reuters Institute Digital News Report proved that "news avoidance" is skyrocketing because people are actively trying to protect their mental health from the doomscroll.

That’s where human-interest stories come in as the ultimate palate cleanser. When the TL is flooded with systemic failures, a profile on grassroots progress feels like a breath of fresh air. A story about an ordinary person thriving doesn't fix the macroeconomy, but it delivers a much-needed dose of hope, grit, and real-world progress.

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Emotional connection on social media

This shift is heavily fueled by social media, the ultimate democratic equaliser. Back in the day, old-school media gatekeepers decided what was "important" and front-paged political decrees by default. Today, anyone with a smartphone can reach millions with a single click.

A user touching the screen to respond to likes, messages, and comments. Image: Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Source: Getty Images

Algorithms are designed to reward pure human emotion. When a story drops about someone winning against the odds, the comment section turns into a giant celebration. People tag their family, hype up the creator, and share their own experiences. Thus, creating a massive shelf life for these ordinary stories. Look at Bohlale Mphahle, who went viral in 2020 for inventing a smart earpiece to alert police during attacks. Years later, her story still pops up on our feeds and pulls fresh engagement, while yesterday's political press release is already ancient history.

Because of this, when major news actually breaks, a lot of us would rather watch a conversational video analysis or user-generated content (UGC) from a creator who breaks down the drama in plain language, rather than reading a dry report. For modern newsrooms, covering these viral creators and everyday figures is an absolute necessity.

Take the Reserve Bank's May report stating that inflation is sitting at 4%. For many, the troubling impact on the cost of living is lost in the boring math. But a viral TikTok grocery haul showing someone dropping R5,000 at Checkers or Pick n Pay and walking out with like three bags? That makes the cost-of-living crisis instantly relatable. You might 100% forget the exact inflation statistic, but you will always remember the sheer shock of that empty trolley.

The lesson for modern newsrooms is simple: audiences don't want you to choose between hard news and human stories. They want you to use real people to make the hard news make sense. Facts explain what is happening, but people explain why it matters.

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Source: Briefly News